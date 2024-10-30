The dining chairs are by Warren Platner for Knoll.
André placed a vintage Hans Wegner chair in the study, next to cabinets and a round rug, both designed by him. The ceiling lamp is from Atelier Oï, and the black vase is from Zwiesel Kristallglas.
While much of the home is outfitted with concealed storage, the owners wanted this area of their kitchen to feel airy and open.
The entryway has enough storage for the family of four, with spots for guests.
Spot Lab crafted the custom red oak cabinetry for the niche, which also includes the same green zellige tile used in the stove nook. The wall comes forward on the right to accommodate a powder room sink behind it, and the shallow counter there gets a lot of use for charging devices.
Spot Lab designed a custom wine rack with pegs and contrasting color.
The primary bathroom repeats the tiles used in the kitchen, another example of the couple’s restrained choice of materials.
The homeowner's collection of vintage furniture brings a timeless feel to the home.
The unique mixture of solid birch plywood and tiles enlivens the small home.
The kitchen features custom millwork that cleverly conceals the elevator.