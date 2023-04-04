Cover Architecture and EEK Studio designed the custom vanity, which was fabricated by Hardwood Habitat. The wood door conceals the toilet room, while a pocket door separates the bathroom from the bedroom. The terrazzo floor tile is from Cle Tile.
The original plans showed cabinetry placement along the pony wall, and Cover Architecture and EEK Studio gave it unique detailing.
A smoked glass cut-out forms a bar.
Cherry cabinets connect with the rest of the house and the built-in desk height was raised to be more comfortable.