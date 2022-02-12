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Collection by Anna Villano

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Floor plan of Storrs Renovation by Risa Boyer Architecture
Floor plan of Storrs Renovation by Risa Boyer Architecture
The new guest bath, clad in Zia Moonlight floor and wall tile, with a Caesarstone countertop
The new guest bath, clad in Zia Moonlight floor and wall tile, with a Caesarstone countertop
The new primary bathroom, clad in Fireclay Terre Verte wall and floor tiles, took advantage of its increased square footage to add a freestanding tub. It gives way to a new enclosed deck and outdoor shower.
The new primary bathroom, clad in Fireclay Terre Verte wall and floor tiles, took advantage of its increased square footage to add a freestanding tub. It gives way to a new enclosed deck and outdoor shower.
The new dining space is anchored by a vintage teak table from Portland's Century 21. The hanging lamp is original to the house.
The new dining space is anchored by a vintage teak table from Portland's Century 21. The hanging lamp is original to the house.
The original dining area, offering views onto the deck, wasn't making the most efficient use of space, which inspired built-in seating in the redesign.
The original dining area, offering views onto the deck, wasn't making the most efficient use of space, which inspired built-in seating in the redesign.
The new wet bar is central to making the home more conducive to entertaining.
The new wet bar is central to making the home more conducive to entertaining.
Sardinas is a swimmer and decided to build a lap pool outside instead of spending a similar amount on hardscaping. The plantings next to it act as a privacy screen. Verdant designed the landscape.
Sardinas is a swimmer and decided to build a lap pool outside instead of spending a similar amount on hardscaping. The plantings next to it act as a privacy screen. Verdant designed the landscape.
Lisa went with a Basis kitchen from Reform since it was more cost-effective than a custom one. To create the feeling of entering the kitchen within an open plan living area, Space4Architecture placed the cabinets in an “L” shape. “You are walking into the kitchen rather than passing through the kitchen,” Vici says. The LED Dipping pendant light is from Marset and the red ceramic vase is by Melissa Dadourian.
Lisa went with a Basis kitchen from Reform since it was more cost-effective than a custom one. To create the feeling of entering the kitchen within an open plan living area, Space4Architecture placed the cabinets in an “L” shape. “You are walking into the kitchen rather than passing through the kitchen,” Vici says. The LED Dipping pendant light is from Marset and the red ceramic vase is by Melissa Dadourian.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
The renovation brings openness and airiness to the interior while retaining the traditional exterior. “It’s an honest house,” says Clementina Ruggieri, cofounder, with Michele Busiri Vici, of Space4Architecture. White walls, wood floors, and plywood detailing keep the house modest in budget and appearance.
The renovation brings openness and airiness to the interior while retaining the traditional exterior. “It’s an honest house,” says Clementina Ruggieri, cofounder, with Michele Busiri Vici, of Space4Architecture. White walls, wood floors, and plywood detailing keep the house modest in budget and appearance.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
One of the renovations saw the addition of porcelain flooring and Heath tiles throughout the home.
One of the renovations saw the addition of porcelain flooring and Heath tiles throughout the home.
The U-shaped cabinetry that surrounds the bed packs in storage on both sides for an assortment of needs, from books and vinyl, to clothes and cleaning supplies.
The U-shaped cabinetry that surrounds the bed packs in storage on both sides for an assortment of needs, from books and vinyl, to clothes and cleaning supplies.
The window seat is painted in Benjamin Moore "Mayan Gold."
The window seat is painted in Benjamin Moore "Mayan Gold."
The entry wall is painted in Benjamin Moore "Mayan Gold,
The entry wall is painted in Benjamin Moore "Mayan Gold,
Best Practice Architecture retooled this Seattle garage into a colorful ADU with a bed nook, storage to spare, and windows for the resident dog and its owners.
Best Practice Architecture retooled this Seattle garage into a colorful ADU with a bed nook, storage to spare, and windows for the resident dog and its owners.
Openings in the ceiling allow sunlight to wash over the black slate floors and fir columns. A velvet-upholstered Mr. Chair by George Mulhauser adds color to the living room.
Openings in the ceiling allow sunlight to wash over the black slate floors and fir columns. A velvet-upholstered Mr. Chair by George Mulhauser adds color to the living room.

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