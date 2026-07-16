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Collection by Ann Brandau

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Forward’s mission is to make the doctor’s office feel less institutional, and more like an extension of places where we already feel comfortable, while offering the best that healthcare has to offer.
Forward’s mission is to make the doctor’s office feel less institutional, and more like an extension of places where we already feel comfortable, while offering the best that healthcare has to offer.
Isaac Budmen and Stephanie Keefe, of Budmen Industries in New York, developed an open-source face shield that can be downloaded and 3D printed for healthcare workers treating the COVID-19 virus.
Isaac Budmen and Stephanie Keefe, of Budmen Industries in New York, developed an open-source face shield that can be downloaded and 3D printed for healthcare workers treating the COVID-19 virus.
Portland Garment Factory, a design and zero-waste fabrication studio, has pivoted some soft goods production lines to make PPE—including cloth masks and gowns—for healthcare workers.
Portland Garment Factory, a design and zero-waste fabrication studio, has pivoted some soft goods production lines to make PPE—including cloth masks and gowns—for healthcare workers.
By moving the stair to the back of the house, McBride was able to create rooms that span the building's full 14-feet. In addition to being more livable, it allowed opportunity for Priscilla, who is an art consultant, to admire large artworks from a proper distance. The original arched doorway adds architectural charm as do the new herringbone floors. The curvy loveseat is from John Derian and the red end table hails from an antique shop on the Upper East Side.
By moving the stair to the back of the house, McBride was able to create rooms that span the building's full 14-feet. In addition to being more livable, it allowed opportunity for Priscilla, who is an art consultant, to admire large artworks from a proper distance. The original arched doorway adds architectural charm as do the new herringbone floors. The curvy loveseat is from John Derian and the red end table hails from an antique shop on the Upper East Side.
Water-resistant and durable, FENIX’s innovative properties make it a practical solution for households to healthcare; retail to restaurants.
Water-resistant and durable, FENIX’s innovative properties make it a practical solution for households to healthcare; retail to restaurants.
Herman Pasternak, an engineer and consultant who designs water treatment systems, is a childhood friend of Pentimento’s owner, Desirée Marín, and now rents the house. He selected woven plastic chairs from Dream Works, a local company, for his reading room because they “go with the inside-outside concept of the house.”
Herman Pasternak, an engineer and consultant who designs water treatment systems, is a childhood friend of Pentimento’s owner, Desirée Marín, and now rents the house. He selected woven plastic chairs from Dream Works, a local company, for his reading room because they “go with the inside-outside concept of the house.”