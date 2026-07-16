By moving the stair to the back of the house, McBride was able to create rooms that span the building's full 14-feet. In addition to being more livable, it allowed opportunity for Priscilla, who is an art consultant, to admire large artworks from a proper distance. The original arched doorway adds architectural charm as do the new herringbone floors. The curvy loveseat is from John Derian and the red end table hails from an antique shop on the Upper East Side.