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Collection by Linda Archer

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A large deck extends from the front of the home as well.
A large deck extends from the front of the home as well.
A small home office, also overlooking the pool and patio, was built just beyond the kitchen, with the same Villa Lagoon concrete tile flooring. The custom desk is paired with a vintage Kartell red Chair and a Ferm Living Ark dining chair.
A small home office, also overlooking the pool and patio, was built just beyond the kitchen, with the same Villa Lagoon concrete tile flooring. The custom desk is paired with a vintage Kartell red Chair and a Ferm Living Ark dining chair.
SHED rebuilt the deck to have only two support posts, and an integrated planter faced with COR-TEN steel to tie into the front facade.
SHED rebuilt the deck to have only two support posts, and an integrated planter faced with COR-TEN steel to tie into the front facade.
Before: SHED replaced the mismatched windows in the bathroom with new ribbon windows.
Before: SHED replaced the mismatched windows in the bathroom with new ribbon windows.
Floor plan of Windhill by Tiny Monster Design
Floor plan of Windhill by Tiny Monster Design
Ray sits at the central hearth on the north end of the comfortable sunken living area. From this perspective, you can see how the interior spaces flow into one another, passing one half-level up into the breakfast nook and kitchen and out from there onto the overgrown hillside. The various built-in furnishings have all been there since the house's construction.
Ray sits at the central hearth on the north end of the comfortable sunken living area. From this perspective, you can see how the interior spaces flow into one another, passing one half-level up into the breakfast nook and kitchen and out from there onto the overgrown hillside. The various built-in furnishings have all been there since the house's construction.
The lower living space on the ground floor of a Los Angeles, California, home features an EcoSmart fireplace fueled by denatured alcohol. Read the full article here.
The lower living space on the ground floor of a Los Angeles, California, home features an EcoSmart fireplace fueled by denatured alcohol. Read the full article here.
The cottage is located on a site just over an hour from Gothenburg and two-and-a-half hours from Oslo, Bohuslän was the ideal location. “We immediately fell in love with the slightly hilly site and its location along a narrow dirt road with cows grazing on the other side,” says Helena. “Until then, I had never thought of building a summer house but when we got the chance, we just had to take it. Especially when my old friend Susanna said she could design a house for us.”
The cottage is located on a site just over an hour from Gothenburg and two-and-a-half hours from Oslo, Bohuslän was the ideal location. “We immediately fell in love with the slightly hilly site and its location along a narrow dirt road with cows grazing on the other side,” says Helena. “Until then, I had never thought of building a summer house but when we got the chance, we just had to take it. Especially when my old friend Susanna said she could design a house for us.”
Clockwise from left: Fatboy x Dusen Dusen Paletti Set Two-Seat Sofa for MoMa Design Store, Dune Table Lamp by In Common With, and Folia Stool by Ethimo.
Clockwise from left: Fatboy x Dusen Dusen Paletti Set Two-Seat Sofa for MoMa Design Store, Dune Table Lamp by In Common With, and Folia Stool by Ethimo.
The house is partially off-grid, with all water collected on site and all sewage treated and disposed of on site.
The house is partially off-grid, with all water collected on site and all sewage treated and disposed of on site.
On the main wall, Lin hung a photograph by Matthew Johnson; under the stairs, a small table by Phaedo. A custom chandelier by In Common With hangs overhead and a side table by Grain Design was added to the first landing.
On the main wall, Lin hung a photograph by Matthew Johnson; under the stairs, a small table by Phaedo. A custom chandelier by In Common With hangs overhead and a side table by Grain Design was added to the first landing.

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