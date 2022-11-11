Favorites
Atelier Oslo overcame nature’s challenges when they designed Cabin Norderhov, a seasonal, eco-friendly retreat on a steep hillside overlooking Lake Steinsfjorden. The home’s layout revolves around a central glass and metal "campfire" that burns beneath a suspended mantel. Since it’s located at the access level, the fireplace's flickering warmth can be enjoyed throughout the house. The surrounding floor is covered with hexagon tiles cut from marble, which transition into tiles made of birch log in the rest of the house.
Australian expats Carla and Paul Tucker tasked designer Dan Gayfer with expanding their Melbourne bungalow without adding any square footage. In the kitchen, a soft palette of wood, laminate, and tile created cohesion, impressive considering the clients didn’t see a single finish, color, or material in person prior to their homecoming. The kitchen cabinets were clad in Russian birch plywood, and the countertops were concrete.
The reception room is located directly beneath the glass atrium. The central light fitting is a contemporary take on a chandelier by Normann Copenhagen and it gives the space a playful sense of grandeur. The white marble elements in the chandelier echo the aggregate of the terrazzo used in the flooring.
The blockwork has been left exposed and painted off-white in the same color as the façade, doors, windows and other elements. The blocks were laid as stack bond when used for the exterior garden wall and as a stretcher bond on the interior, creating a subtle difference between the inside and the outside.
