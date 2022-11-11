SubscribeSign In
The Shelter team enjoy the breakfast nook. The kitchen is fully stocked, including a tasty variety of spices from Spicewalla, an offshoot of Chai Pani, an award-winning Indian street food restaurant in downtown Asheville.
The media loft features soft goods made locally by The Oriole Mill, Sew Co., and Echo View Mill. The iron work for the lofts and the side porch railings was done by Iron Maiden Studios in Asheville.
Eivind wanted to find a contemporary, minimalist take on the <i>hytte</i> that would still evoke the requisite sense of <i>koselig</i> (warmth, contentment, coziness) he recalls from his childhood. Vaulted ceilings in a warm, pale pine paneling are juxtaposed with glossy black accents. Light pours through the panoramic windows that blur the line between indoor and outdoor.
Atelier Oslo overcame nature’s challenges when they designed Cabin Norderhov, a seasonal, eco-friendly retreat on a steep hillside overlooking Lake Steinsfjorden. The home’s layout revolves around a central glass and metal "campfire" that burns beneath a suspended mantel. Since it’s located at the access level, the fireplace's flickering warmth can be enjoyed throughout the house. The surrounding floor is covered with hexagon tiles cut from marble, which transition into tiles made of birch log in the rest of the house.
The principal suite and office are now connected by a pass-through closet. The doors have a light green stain, and the hardware is the same as in the kitchen.
The renovation introduced green cement floor tile from Clé, a custom vanity with triangular brass pulls, and square wall tile that echoes the ceiling pattern.
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
Subtly textured and tonal, a metal backsplash can be a great idea in a range of spaces, from industrial to moody and sombre. In this particular kitchen, the backsplash and drawer pulls were fabricated by 12th Avenue Iron. The cooktop is by Miele.
Australian expats Carla and Paul Tucker tasked designer Dan Gayfer with expanding their Melbourne bungalow without adding any square footage. In the kitchen, a soft palette of wood, laminate, and tile created cohesion, impressive considering the clients didn’t see a single finish, color, or material in person prior to their homecoming. The kitchen cabinets were clad in Russian birch plywood, and the countertops were concrete.
The home's centerpiece is its ridge-beam skylight, which extends over the living room and expanded kitchen.
The side walls have been treated as vertical extension of the horizontal surface of the garden, and are used for growing climbers such as jasmine, grapes, honeysuckle, raspberries, beans, peas, and even a climbing fig. Colorful bird’s houses and bug hotels are also mounted on the walls.
The original home had no family bathroom, so it was essential to
The master bedroom is located in a new loft extension and features plenty of in-built storage.
The existing sitting room facing the street has been transformed into an office to allow for the hybrid working from home. This use of the street-facing space evokes a historical set-up with workshops on the ground floor and living accommodation above.
The reception room is located directly beneath the glass atrium. The central light fitting is a contemporary take on a chandelier by Normann Copenhagen and it gives the space a playful sense of grandeur. The white marble elements in the chandelier echo the aggregate of the terrazzo used in the flooring.
The blockwork has been left exposed and painted off-white in the same color as the façade, doors, windows and other elements. The blocks were laid as stack bond when used for the exterior garden wall and as a stretcher bond on the interior, creating a subtle difference between the inside and the outside.
The owners found this cabin, built in 1959, after looking to fix up a "weird 70s contemporary,
