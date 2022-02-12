The home features a beautiful garden, designed and landscaped by Marpa.
Conceived as an escape from city living, this 2,580-square-foot prefab comprises two primary and 11 secondary modules, while the 290-square-foot guest cabins consist of single modules craned into place atop concrete piers.
The house has two spacious outdoor patios for entertaining.
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
The built-in plywood bunks in the children’s room were designed by STEG.
Think about proportion and size. For instance, are you swapping out your old one because it’s too small? Are you planning to install a new vanity in a tiny powder room and need to find something small enough that would fit?
Large bathrooms such as this one often call for modern bathroom vanities with storage. This one does the job with two large shelves resting between the two sides, each with two large drawers.
The populus paneling continues from the second floor down to the ceiling of the kitchen and around the island.
The main entrance to the home is located opposite the door of the outbuilding.
The vertical corrugated metal siding mimics the verticality of the trees.
A pathway winds through the woods from the parking pad to reveal the cottage and a raised cedar walkway.
A large cedar deck offers outdoor entertaining opportunities. The outdoor furnishings are by COOP Etabli.
The couple requested low-maintenance materials. Says Carol, “We don’t want to paint on weekends—we want to enjoy the place.”
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Tehachapi Mountains, California
Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017