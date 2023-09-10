Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
h
Collection by Heather

Favorites

View 13 Photos
A lofted sleeping space furnished with a king size Design Within Reach American Modern bed was made possible when the architects raised the ceiling to create a triangular skylight. The move carved out enough headroom to make the second-floor space usable, while still keeping the cottage in compliance with strict local zoning rules for “accessory” buildings.
A lofted sleeping space furnished with a king size Design Within Reach American Modern bed was made possible when the architects raised the ceiling to create a triangular skylight. The move carved out enough headroom to make the second-floor space usable, while still keeping the cottage in compliance with strict local zoning rules for “accessory” buildings.
The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
At night, light coming through the wall of original steel-framed windows illuminates the pool area.
At night, light coming through the wall of original steel-framed windows illuminates the pool area.
Across from the library, a former laundry room was turned into a bar with walnut millwork by Lutz Wood. The vintage lights are by A.V. Mazzega, and the custom-upholstered Tulip stools are from Knoll.
Across from the library, a former laundry room was turned into a bar with walnut millwork by Lutz Wood. The vintage lights are by A.V. Mazzega, and the custom-upholstered Tulip stools are from Knoll.
A sunken library houses Paul’s extensive Jane Austen collection. Built-in walnut seating, also by Lutz Wood, is covered in Cortina Leathers cushions. A 1960s Hungarian tapestry hangs nearby.
A sunken library houses Paul’s extensive Jane Austen collection. Built-in walnut seating, also by Lutz Wood, is covered in Cortina Leathers cushions. A 1960s Hungarian tapestry hangs nearby.
Hall replaced a covered porch with a new living room and an attached garage with a new family room and a primary suite upstairs. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">LaFayette Studio, which helped with the interiors, selected a Holly Hunt fabric for built-in sofas, which are complemented by a rug from Rush House, a sconce by Brendan Ravenhill Studio, and a Swift ceiling light from Cedar &amp; Moss.</span>
LaFayette Studio, which helped with the interiors, selected a Holly Hunt fabric for built-in sofas, which are complemented by a rug from Rush House, a sconce by Brendan Ravenhill Studio, and a Swift ceiling light from Cedar & Moss.