This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
The property comprises three monolithic volumes: a green structure with the kitchen and living/dining room, a connected blue building with the bedroom and bath, and a freestanding pink gazebo that holds a long wooden table for covered outdoor dining.
“As far as minimal impact is concerned, the lightweight foundation system is part of it, and we also advocate that our customers do minimal clearing to engage their cabins in the landscape as naturally as possible,” Romanowicz says. “If your build site feels too open because you just cleared one too many trees, stop, and take a break—and maybe plant a bush to make up for it.”
The Butterfly House, located at 26320 Scenic Road in Carmel, California, is currently listed for $40,000,000 by Shelly Mitchell Lynch of Carmel Realty Company.
Mike Secore at MHS Architectural Millwork in Marlborough, New Hampshire, crafted the built-in maple cabinetry in the den for the television, books, and games.
Summary turned some of the concrete modules on their sides to create two-story cabins.
Free windows helped keep costs down. Christie designed floor-to-ceiling windows to maximize the view, but if she were to build the cabin again, she would forgo the lower windows. "I can see the view just as beautifully with the two square windows,
The full-height glazing places the focus on the outdoors. From the exterior, the lush foliage is reflected. The rest of the building is wrapped in pine board with a natural, black-tone wood oil finish.
In the living area, floor-to-ceiling windows by Schüco frame a Gyrofocus suspended rotating fireplace by Focus. At night, a crackling fire appears to hover in the dark.
Eivind Bøhn’s cabin on the outskirts of Hardangervidda National Park is a modern update of the classic Norwegian <i>hytte</i>. The design, by Snøhetta architect Øystein Tveter, features a sod-covered roof that blends with the grassy hillside in warmer months.
From the dining table to the bed frames, custom plywood furniture is installed throughout the home and combined with a few nature-inspired touches, like the green Kvadrat wool felt in the upholstered built-ins.
Planning regulations required a gable roof, which the architects split into four shed roofs carefully designed to respond to heavy snow shed and meet spatial and aesthetic wishes.
"The 900-square-foot cabin perches on one piece of granite, projecting precariously over a steep drop-off to afford dramatic eastern views across the valley below," says Isamu Kanda, principal at I-Kanda.
A total of 14 windows punctuate the living room, with half of them overlooking peripheral rooms to give the cabin a house-within-a-house feel.
"They wanted a very practical house, with separate zones for kids and adults," said Taugbøl. "Because of the split levels, the experience of the space varies when you walk through it," and ascend the staircase. "The acoustics are also great due to the wood paneling in the ceiling." The Raimond pendent lights are from moooi, and the fireplace seating is IKEA.
Architecture firm _naturehumaine designed a dream hideaway in eastern Quebec, complete with a centralized fireplace. The modern fireplace was built into a custom, multi-purpose cabinet welded from sheets of hot-rolled steel. It stores firewood on one end with an open shelve, holds a TV, and even acts as a guardrail for the staircase.
The project’s unique challenges—a tight budget and steep, difficult terrain—led architecture firm _naturehumaine to a creative solution that gave the house its delightfully sculptural appearance. Making the first floor’s envelope slightly narrower than the top one’s saved money while minimizing the amount of excavation required.
