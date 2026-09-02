BoConcept couches anchor a Restoration Hardware coffee table and a Crate and Barrel carpet in the living area. The gray pouf is by CB2, and the artwork is by Senechal.
A pathway winds between a pair of Japanese maples and a myrtle tree that dates to the home’s original construction. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders are by Fleetwood.
The home's bright blue front door pops against its gray-and-white exterior facade.
The home's front exterior offers a delightful interplay of crisp, clean lines.
complete with mature fig, olive, persimmon, lemon, and loquat trees.
This refreshed 1963 Eichler has all the hallmarks you know and love—including a low-slung roof, post-and-beam structure, and open-air courtyard.
"We realized once we did the interior that you have to do the yard in these houses because it's so much a part of the home,
The ADU features custom built-cabinetry, a kitchenette with a hidden-panel dish washer, and a combination washer/dryer.
Blaine Architects capped the front addition to this Eichler home with a shed roof that mimics the slope of traditional Eichlers, but slants in the opposite direction to make it distinct. The wood screen is made from Accoya.