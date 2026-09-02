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Collection by Erika G

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BoConcept couches anchor a Restoration Hardware coffee table and a Crate and Barrel carpet in the living area. The gray pouf is by CB2, and the artwork is by Senechal.
BoConcept couches anchor a Restoration Hardware coffee table and a Crate and Barrel carpet in the living area. The gray pouf is by CB2, and the artwork is by Senechal.
A pathway winds between a pair of Japanese maples and a myrtle tree that dates to the home’s original construction. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders are by Fleetwood.
A pathway winds between a pair of Japanese maples and a myrtle tree that dates to the home’s original construction. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders are by Fleetwood.
The home's bright blue front door pops against its gray-and-white exterior facade.
The home's bright blue front door pops against its gray-and-white exterior facade.
The home's front exterior offers a delightful interplay of crisp, clean lines.
The home's front exterior offers a delightful interplay of crisp, clean lines.
complete with mature fig, olive, persimmon, lemon, and loquat trees.
complete with mature fig, olive, persimmon, lemon, and loquat trees.
This refreshed 1963 Eichler has all the hallmarks you know and love—including a low-slung roof, post-and-beam structure, and open-air courtyard.
This refreshed 1963 Eichler has all the hallmarks you know and love—including a low-slung roof, post-and-beam structure, and open-air courtyard.
"We realized once we did the interior that you have to do the yard in these houses because it's so much a part of the home,
"We realized once we did the interior that you have to do the yard in these houses because it's so much a part of the home,
The ADU features custom built-cabinetry, a kitchenette with a hidden-panel dish washer, and a combination washer/dryer.
The ADU features custom built-cabinetry, a kitchenette with a hidden-panel dish washer, and a combination washer/dryer.
Blaine Architects capped the front addition to this Eichler home with a shed roof that mimics the slope of traditional Eichlers, but slants in the opposite direction to make it distinct. The wood screen is made from Accoya.
Blaine Architects capped the front addition to this Eichler home with a shed roof that mimics the slope of traditional Eichlers, but slants in the opposite direction to make it distinct. The wood screen is made from Accoya.