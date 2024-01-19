Thanks to a complete revamp, this midcentury gem now has a fresh new look.
The classic post-and-beam construction is highlighted on the exterior.
The outdoor space consists of a large outdoor pool area, which is an idyllic setting for entertaining.
Classic post-and-beam construction and a bright orange door create a sunny facade for this updated Orange County Eichler.
The spacious backyard features mature trees, including avocado, that shade the home in the afternoon.
MYD Studio updated the exterior with a mix of black and white siding. They expanded the master bedroom on the second level and remodeled the den on the first floor into an additional bedroom. A new "black box" addition houses a third bedroom.
Automated curtains run the length of two sides of the master bedroom, top left.
The home features a two-car garage with clerestory windows that keep the interior bright.
The rear view of the home.
The glazed facade is broken up by classic midcentury lines.
Fresh, bright, and cheery, the updated architecturally significant residence complements the couple’s modern lifestyle.
Located in Long Beach's Los Cerritos/Virginia Country Club neighborhood, the duplex occupies a 7,306-square-foot lot.