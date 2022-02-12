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Collection by karen kranz

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The custom-built bathtub/shower, clad in CE.SI ceramic tiles in the color, Aloe Matt, takes its unusual shape because of the non-standard size of the room. For the owners' daughter, it doubles as a "mini-pool".
The custom-built bathtub/shower, clad in CE.SI ceramic tiles in the color, Aloe Matt, takes its unusual shape because of the non-standard size of the room. For the owners' daughter, it doubles as a "mini-pool".
Terrazzo floors from Olexton, a nod to the functionalist building where the apartment is housed, extend from the hallway into the WC where CE.SI ceramic tiles in the color, Aloe Matt, are used on the wall. The color extends to the perforated metal sheets used on the ceiling and the door concealing the gas boiler.
Terrazzo floors from Olexton, a nod to the functionalist building where the apartment is housed, extend from the hallway into the WC where CE.SI ceramic tiles in the color, Aloe Matt, are used on the wall. The color extends to the perforated metal sheets used on the ceiling and the door concealing the gas boiler.
The unit allows for fluid circulation, includes part of the kitchen, and houses a staggering suite of built-in storage.
The unit allows for fluid circulation, includes part of the kitchen, and houses a staggering suite of built-in storage.
The Petrarcas’ triangular Tribeca town house, photographed for New York Magazine’s Dec. 25th, 1989–Jan. 1, 1990 issue.
The Petrarcas’ triangular Tribeca town house, photographed for New York Magazine’s Dec. 25th, 1989–Jan. 1, 1990 issue.
Our second home, which my father built, was next door, and much larger: five stories and, as he told this magazine back then, powered by geothermal energy, making it the “first of its kind in New York.”
Our second home, which my father built, was next door, and much larger: five stories and, as he told this magazine back then, powered by geothermal energy, making it the “first of its kind in New York.”
John Petrarca and Emilia Petrarca.
John Petrarca and Emilia Petrarca.
Before: The owners reached out to architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina Architecture to remodel their 1905 Clinton Hill duplex, starting with the kitchen, which they wanted to expand. In a previous effort to spruce up the space, they painted the cabinets and added colorful knobs.
Before: The owners reached out to architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina Architecture to remodel their 1905 Clinton Hill duplex, starting with the kitchen, which they wanted to expand. In a previous effort to spruce up the space, they painted the cabinets and added colorful knobs.
In the hall bath, light gray 12-by-24-inch tile is used for the wainscoting. The skylight, added during the renovation, is finished in the same white oak used throughout the home.
In the hall bath, light gray 12-by-24-inch tile is used for the wainscoting. The skylight, added during the renovation, is finished in the same white oak used throughout the home.
Dark-gray, 24-by-24-inch ceramic tile wraps the primary bathroom as wainscoting. In the shower, the tiled lower wall projects outward to form a ledge for soap and shampoo. The mirror surround and vanity cabinet are in the same white oak used throughout the house.
Dark-gray, 24-by-24-inch ceramic tile wraps the primary bathroom as wainscoting. In the shower, the tiled lower wall projects outward to form a ledge for soap and shampoo. The mirror surround and vanity cabinet are in the same white oak used throughout the house.
New sliding glass doors strengthen the home’s connection to the outdoors by making the surrounding foliage part of the interior experience. Although Wes and Tara considered painting the walls green, they ultimately opted for a custom white paint color that would allow nature to provide the color for much of the year. That sense of intentional restraint extends throughout the house.
New sliding glass doors strengthen the home’s connection to the outdoors by making the surrounding foliage part of the interior experience. Although Wes and Tara considered painting the walls green, they ultimately opted for a custom white paint color that would allow nature to provide the color for much of the year. That sense of intentional restraint extends throughout the house.
Before: Homeowners Wes and Tara Crouch were drawn to the practical design of the mid-1960s ranch in Saint Paul, Minnesota. “My grandfather built a house close to Seattle, and it was a brick ranch house,” Wes says. “I always had fond memories of, gosh, this is highly functional…the fact that the main floor <i>is</i> the main floor.”
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