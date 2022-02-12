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The custom-built bathtub/shower, clad in CE.SI ceramic tiles in the color, Aloe Matt, takes its unusual shape because of the non-standard size of the room. For the owners' daughter, it doubles as a "mini-pool".
Terrazzo floors from Olexton, a nod to the functionalist building where the apartment is housed, extend from the hallway into the WC where CE.SI ceramic tiles in the color, Aloe Matt, are used on the wall. The color extends to the perforated metal sheets used on the ceiling and the door concealing the gas boiler.
New sliding glass doors strengthen the home’s connection to the outdoors by making the surrounding foliage part of the interior experience. Although Wes and Tara considered painting the walls green, they ultimately opted for a custom white paint color that would allow nature to provide the color for much of the year. That sense of intentional restraint extends throughout the house.
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