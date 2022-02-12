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Collection by Lori Speelman

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“We didn’t want it to look like another hand had come along and disrespected his design,” Berg says. “We wanted it to look like it had always been there.”
“We didn’t want it to look like another hand had come along and disrespected his design,” Berg says. “We wanted it to look like it had always been there.”
Assembled in just two weeks, this cedar-wrapped passive house near Woodstock, New York, designed by BriggsKnowles A+D, realized a couple's dream of rural living.
Assembled in just two weeks, this cedar-wrapped passive house near Woodstock, New York, designed by BriggsKnowles A+D, realized a couple's dream of rural living.