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Collection by Annabel Farrales

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The garden was designed with as sustainable approach and a water-saving ethos. Indigenous trees and shrubs were planted and gravels covers the ground.
The garden was designed with as sustainable approach and a water-saving ethos. Indigenous trees and shrubs were planted and gravels covers the ground.
The new volume is clad in Zincalume and Colorbond. At the upper level, a fixed perforated screen sits in front of the main bedroom window to prevent overlooking while preserving views across the urban fabric of the eastern suburbs.
The new volume is clad in Zincalume and Colorbond. At the upper level, a fixed perforated screen sits in front of the main bedroom window to prevent overlooking while preserving views across the urban fabric of the eastern suburbs.
The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
A second planted courtyard brings light into the rear of the house.
A second planted courtyard brings light into the rear of the house.
Blackbutt timber lines the ceiling, while steelwork joinery and perforated metal detail take inspiration from industrial architecture.
Blackbutt timber lines the ceiling, while steelwork joinery and perforated metal detail take inspiration from industrial architecture.
The L-shaped Nook House creates private courtyards on the 7,600-square-foot Seattle lot, now home to three structures built over 27 years. AEP Span Nu Wave corrugated siding in black requires zero maintenance, while Loewen aluminum-clad mixed grain fir windows and doors anchor the high-performance envelope.
The L-shaped Nook House creates private courtyards on the 7,600-square-foot Seattle lot, now home to three structures built over 27 years. AEP Span Nu Wave corrugated siding in black requires zero maintenance, while Loewen aluminum-clad mixed grain fir windows and doors anchor the high-performance envelope.
Sardinas is a swimmer and decided to build a lap pool outside instead of spending a similar amount on hardscaping. The plantings next to it act as a privacy screen. Verdant designed the landscape.
Sardinas is a swimmer and decided to build a lap pool outside instead of spending a similar amount on hardscaping. The plantings next to it act as a privacy screen. Verdant designed the landscape.
Lisa furnished the house with objects she previously had and secondhand finds, like a chair she purchased at a yard sale in town and a wood table she found on the side of a road in Switzerland.
Lisa furnished the house with objects she previously had and secondhand finds, like a chair she purchased at a yard sale in town and a wood table she found on the side of a road in Switzerland.
The zig-zag layout of the kitchen creates a distinct space without interrupting sight lines across the interiors to the outside.
The zig-zag layout of the kitchen creates a distinct space without interrupting sight lines across the interiors to the outside.
Lisa went with a Basis kitchen from Reform since it was more cost-effective than a custom one. To create the feeling of entering the kitchen within an open plan living area, Space4Architecture placed the cabinets in an “L” shape. “You are walking into the kitchen rather than passing through the kitchen,” Vici says. The LED Dipping pendant light is from Marset and the red ceramic vase is by Melissa Dadourian.
Lisa went with a Basis kitchen from Reform since it was more cost-effective than a custom one. To create the feeling of entering the kitchen within an open plan living area, Space4Architecture placed the cabinets in an “L” shape. “You are walking into the kitchen rather than passing through the kitchen,” Vici says. The LED Dipping pendant light is from Marset and the red ceramic vase is by Melissa Dadourian.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
The renovation brings openness and airiness to the interior while retaining the traditional exterior. “It’s an honest house,” says Clementina Ruggieri, cofounder, with Michele Busiri Vici, of Space4Architecture. White walls, wood floors, and plywood detailing keep the house modest in budget and appearance.
The renovation brings openness and airiness to the interior while retaining the traditional exterior. “It’s an honest house,” says Clementina Ruggieri, cofounder, with Michele Busiri Vici, of Space4Architecture. White walls, wood floors, and plywood detailing keep the house modest in budget and appearance.
Looking from the entry foyer to the reconfigured hallway leading to the dining and living rooms. The powder room is hidden within the walnut-clad wall at left.
Looking from the entry foyer to the reconfigured hallway leading to the dining and living rooms. The powder room is hidden within the walnut-clad wall at left.
A view of the enclosed outdoor deck just off the primary bathroom.
A view of the enclosed outdoor deck just off the primary bathroom.
Todd also created the ceramic wall sconces in the primary bathroom.
Todd also created the ceramic wall sconces in the primary bathroom.
The new guest bath, clad in Zia Moonlight floor and wall tile, with a Caesarstone countertop
The new guest bath, clad in Zia Moonlight floor and wall tile, with a Caesarstone countertop
The new primary bathroom, clad in Fireclay Terre Verte wall and floor tiles, took advantage of its increased square footage to add a freestanding tub. It gives way to a new enclosed deck and outdoor shower.
The new primary bathroom, clad in Fireclay Terre Verte wall and floor tiles, took advantage of its increased square footage to add a freestanding tub. It gives way to a new enclosed deck and outdoor shower.
The new powder room includes a ceramic wall sconce made by Todd.
The new powder room includes a ceramic wall sconce made by Todd.
The homeowners have entertained as many as 12 people at a time, yet the kitchen-dining area can also feel intimate enough for two people.
The homeowners have entertained as many as 12 people at a time, yet the kitchen-dining area can also feel intimate enough for two people.

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