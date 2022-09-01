Lamps and vintage furniture that the homeowner and his partner collected on their travels adorn the home. Jun introduced an Enigma 425 pendant lamp from Louis Poulsen as a statement piece over the living space.
“We never dreamed of a huge house,” says TK. “We always knew if we built something, it would be small, but unique.”
“The curved shower is something I’d seen in Australia while camping—there were these cylinders outfitted with showers, all outdoors,” says Facundo. “Slowly I’m becoming friendlier with curves—I never used to do curves.”
There’s a soaking tub and a curvaceous shower in the hallway bathroom, which the couple use to rinse off after the beach.
Beams of morning sunlight fill the living area thanks to tall windows that run the length of the room.
The living area is backed by sheer glass supported by wood beams. Here and in the side wings of the house, glazing tilts inward near the floor, making the volumes appear to float.
Volta catalan
The energy efficient design relies on a wood-burning stove for chilly days, otherwise sunlight, and operable windows and doors take care of most of the heating and cooling.
Large windows line the side of the trailer, filling the living spaces with ample natural light.
"Our many ideas were floating around the mountain, and we needed someone to bring them down and turn them into reality,