4335 Kaikoo Place, on O‘ahu, Hawaii, is currently listed for $3,750,000 by Noel Shaw of Hawai`i Life.
Perched in a 1920s Art Deco building, the 1,360-square-foot apartment hits all the right notes with large windows, polished concrete floors, and high ceilings.
3108 Fernwood Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,085,000 by Rob Kallick and Mary Regal of Compass.
Sitting eight feet off the ground, Erica and Eduardo Heidenreich’s island retreat in the Paraná River delta, north of Buenos Aires, is built to withstand the remote wetland’s periodic flooding.
The open-plan kitchen and dining area has Halo lights by Ladies and Gentlemen Studio, Air chairs by Jasper Morrison, and a sofa from IKEA.
The back of the house showing the warm-hued Cumaru wood cladding with garden design executed by Jane Brockbank.
Nestled in a historic village in the Kent countryside, the two-bedroom home is cozy incarnate.
The bathroom is poured-in-place concrete surfaced in laja stone, a local material chosen by the architect to evoke the region’s thermal baths. The space opens to a private garden via two doors—one in the shower, the other behind the toilet. The shower fittings are from Paini.
The Armadillo is parked on a 1,000-square-foot lot that gives the couple ample outdoor space.
Sculptural-yet-soft furniture picks in the living room complement the new arched motif throughout.
Brit and Derek rebuilt the island, covering one side in white penny tile. Minimalist Asime pendants by Mitzi hang overhead Tiptoe stools.
A designer and her partner drywalled and plastered an arched motif in the main living area. The curved walls create separation between the open living spaces.
Designed by Dean/Wolf Architects, the home gently curves to capture views of the water, land, and sky.