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Collection by
David Sochanek
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Architect Reiichi Ikeda renovated this house in Jinseki, Japan, in two phases, starting with the main house (center) and annex (left).
After scrapping the home’s sheetrock, the architect homeowner exposed its brick and timber structure and installed huge skylights and a massive French mantel.
Brick floors and teak built-ins run throughout the 1960 Bates Residence, which is wrapped in floor-to-ceiling glazing.
The exterior of the home is clad in Norway spruce. All of the windows are from Velfac, with the sliders from Schuco.
Inside, the striking multifaceted roof reveals its exposed structure.
The wings of this cruciform residence jut out over the landscape on stilts to capture panoramic views.
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