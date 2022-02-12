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Collection by John

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The heavily wooded site is surrounded by towering, old growth trees.
The heavily wooded site is surrounded by towering, old growth trees.
The weekend retreat is a welcome respite from the hustle of Mexico City.
The weekend retreat is a welcome respite from the hustle of Mexico City.
The green-roofed studio was reinforced to support the weight of wet soils.
The green-roofed studio was reinforced to support the weight of wet soils.
Architect Santiago Constantino De Angoitia designed and built an adaptable home for his mother to age in place in on the same lot as his childhood house in San Cristóbal de las Casas.
Architect Santiago Constantino De Angoitia designed and built an adaptable home for his mother to age in place in on the same lot as his childhood house in San Cristóbal de las Casas.
“This project is the beginning of “Fluff Menage” architecture,” Ben quips.
“This project is the beginning of “Fluff Menage” architecture,” Ben quips.
Belgian couple Yves Drieghe and Bert Pieters set down roots on a working farm on Lanzarote and crafted Hektor, an oasis dedicated to creative growth.
Belgian couple Yves Drieghe and Bert Pieters set down roots on a working farm on Lanzarote and crafted Hektor, an oasis dedicated to creative growth.
Sited on a cramped corner lot in Manhattan Beach, California, this midcentury bungalow was renovated and enlarged with a 1,000-square-foot addition to create a total of 1,986 square feet of functional space for owners Alison and Jeff Goad and their three children. Culver City–based practice Edward Ogosta Architecture demolished and remodeled parts of the existing house to include a larger master bedroom and a new bedroom, bathroom, and powder room. The project also included updates to the two existing bedrooms, the laundry room, and garage.
Sited on a cramped corner lot in Manhattan Beach, California, this midcentury bungalow was renovated and enlarged with a 1,000-square-foot addition to create a total of 1,986 square feet of functional space for owners Alison and Jeff Goad and their three children. Culver City–based practice Edward Ogosta Architecture demolished and remodeled parts of the existing house to include a larger master bedroom and a new bedroom, bathroom, and powder room. The project also included updates to the two existing bedrooms, the laundry room, and garage.
Photographer: Guillame Goureau Aluminaire House™ on-site at Palm Springs Art Museum, 2023, courtesy of Palm Springs Art Museum.
Photographer: Guillame Goureau Aluminaire House™ on-site at Palm Springs Art Museum, 2023, courtesy of Palm Springs Art Museum.
Floor Plan of Columba Tree House by Madeiguincho
Floor Plan of Columba Tree House by Madeiguincho
Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, this San Juan Island residence sits between a wooded hillside and the open water, with a glass-walled living room that takes in both.
Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, this San Juan Island residence sits between a wooded hillside and the open water, with a glass-walled living room that takes in both.
Perhaps the most stunning feature of the property is the infinity pool that runs the length of the home and offers a sweeping view of the sea.
Perhaps the most stunning feature of the property is the infinity pool that runs the length of the home and offers a sweeping view of the sea.

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