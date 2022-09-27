SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Stacey Isaacson

Favorites

View 22 Photos
Upstairs washroom. Block painted wood paneling brightens up the space. A new vanity, mirror, and light give a modern touch.
Upstairs washroom. Block painted wood paneling brightens up the space. A new vanity, mirror, and light give a modern touch.
Living room with collection of existing and refurbished furniture from previous owners and new/vintage pieces added to the space.
Living room with collection of existing and refurbished furniture from previous owners and new/vintage pieces added to the space.
7821 Fontana Street in Prairie Village, Kansas, is currently listed for $975,000 by Katherine Lee of Bash &amp; Co. Sotheby's International Realty.
7821 Fontana Street in Prairie Village, Kansas, is currently listed for $975,000 by Katherine Lee of Bash &amp; Co. Sotheby's International Realty.
The exterior walls of the Bercy house are constructed with Thermasteel, panels made from galvanized steel and a unique resin that provide structural framing, insulation, and vapor barrier with an R-29 rating twice the required amount. “We have so much glass that we have to offset it by having very efficient ceiling and wall systems,” says Bercy. “We wanted movable glass walls instead of tiny little sliding glass doors that pop off their tracks all the time,” says Bercy. So he and Chen tracked down the double-glazed, insulated, six-by-nine-foot doors rom a company called Fleetwood. “They’re a little more expensive, but when you slide the heavy doors open, you’re making a profound gesture to leave the house and step outside,” says Bercy. The word “doorknob” isn’t used much around the house for the simple reason that there aren’t any. “We didn’t want to clutter the house up with traditional hardware,” says Bercy. Instead, they used pulls found in boats that lie flush when not in use so that the doors become hinged extensions of the walls—the idea being that the door disappears and the core appears continuous.
The exterior walls of the Bercy house are constructed with Thermasteel, panels made from galvanized steel and a unique resin that provide structural framing, insulation, and vapor barrier with an R-29 rating twice the required amount. “We have so much glass that we have to offset it by having very efficient ceiling and wall systems,” says Bercy. “We wanted movable glass walls instead of tiny little sliding glass doors that pop off their tracks all the time,” says Bercy. So he and Chen tracked down the double-glazed, insulated, six-by-nine-foot doors rom a company called Fleetwood. “They’re a little more expensive, but when you slide the heavy doors open, you’re making a profound gesture to leave the house and step outside,” says Bercy. The word “doorknob” isn’t used much around the house for the simple reason that there aren’t any. “We didn’t want to clutter the house up with traditional hardware,” says Bercy. Instead, they used pulls found in boats that lie flush when not in use so that the doors become hinged extensions of the walls—the idea being that the door disappears and the core appears continuous.
Exposed boards that were salvaged from the original apartment were installed into the master bedroom. They provide a rustic atmosphere, enhanced by the addition of DIY industrial lighting. The bedding, curtains, and bedside tables are all from IKEA.
Exposed boards that were salvaged from the original apartment were installed into the master bedroom. They provide a rustic atmosphere, enhanced by the addition of DIY industrial lighting. The bedding, curtains, and bedside tables are all from IKEA.
The house may appear conventional at a glance, but a closer look shows how Oostenbruggen has pushed the boundaries of the traditional gabled typology. It has an asymmetrical roof, with slate shingles that extend down the eastern side to close it off completely.
The house may appear conventional at a glance, but a closer look shows how Oostenbruggen has pushed the boundaries of the traditional gabled typology. It has an asymmetrical roof, with slate shingles that extend down the eastern side to close it off completely.
Closed shutters in living room
Closed shutters in living room
In the main living room, a low arched window has been strategically placed to frame the leafy landscape. On the opposite wall sit glazed doors which open up to the courtyard.
In the main living room, a low arched window has been strategically placed to frame the leafy landscape. On the opposite wall sit glazed doors which open up to the courtyard.
"Arranged in a predominantly open-plan, the living spaces have a seamless flow, optimizing an excellent quality of natural light, which filters in throughout the course of the day,
"Arranged in a predominantly open-plan, the living spaces have a seamless flow, optimizing an excellent quality of natural light, which filters in throughout the course of the day,
A sensitivity to color and texture drove many design decisions. In the family room, a plywood climbing wall adds a playful touch.
A sensitivity to color and texture drove many design decisions. In the family room, a plywood climbing wall adds a playful touch.
Jagoda installed two Velux skylights in the kitchen and one apiece in the kids’ bathroom and the parents’. “Ideally, every room in the house has enough natural light that you don’t have to turn on the lights during the day,” says the architect. The frost bathroom tile is from Heath Ceramics, while the faucet is from Vola
Jagoda installed two Velux skylights in the kitchen and one apiece in the kids’ bathroom and the parents’. “Ideally, every room in the house has enough natural light that you don’t have to turn on the lights during the day,” says the architect. The frost bathroom tile is from Heath Ceramics, while the faucet is from Vola
A cutout in a wall in the kitchen creates a sight line to the living/dining room, which is overlooked by the art loft. The kitchen range is by Fulgor Milano, while the sconces are from Vipp.
A cutout in a wall in the kitchen creates a sight line to the living/dining room, which is overlooked by the art loft. The kitchen range is by Fulgor Milano, while the sconces are from Vipp.
Adam and Karyn Bechtel tasked architect Emily Jagoda with renovating the 1960 home they share with their two daughters in the hills of Woodside, California. A curvilinear, built-in sofa with integrated storage sits below a lofted art studio and angular clerestory windows that frame views of the surrounding trees.
Adam and Karyn Bechtel tasked architect Emily Jagoda with renovating the 1960 home they share with their two daughters in the hills of Woodside, California. A curvilinear, built-in sofa with integrated storage sits below a lofted art studio and angular clerestory windows that frame views of the surrounding trees.

2 more saves