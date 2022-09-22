SubscribeSign In
The sunken living room features a white Malm fireplace and a built-in couch. "We decided it was a fun moment to have no white in the space and use the fireplace as a kind of accent,"
“We decided it was a fun moment to have no white in the space and use the fireplace as a kind of accent,” says Paula.
A vignette anchored by an Olga Fradina print in the second bedroom.
Potted plants add a homey vibe.
The utility sink and moveable countertop were purchased second-hand. Throughout the interiors, the framing was left exposed. Fire-resistant mineral wool insulation was applied to the exterior, then clad with Alaskan Yellow Cedar boards finished in a shou sugi ban treatment.
"We were interested in revealing structure not just as a gesture toward honesty, but as a way to increase the apparent volume of the interior and create warmth without adding decoration,
Bronte's advice for cabinet painting? "Always prime,
The wood-burning fireplace was a big selling point for the couple. The nook, outfitted with leather armchairs from Danish design dealer Saasaan and a cowhide rug, is Jordan's favorite place in the apartment.
Tom works on his latest series of sculptures as daylight flows into his basement studio from the sunken front garden.
The gray marble backsplash and worktops in the kitchen echo the natural beauty of the timberwork by Madera, adding another layer of interest to the material palette.
“We love how spacious and light it feels with the high ceilings, and the wood makes it feel warm and welcoming,” say the clients, Fran and Dave.
Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
Behind the glass facade is the couple’s workshop. The bicycles are prototypes they designed and use as their primary means of transportation. Called Metro-Pedals, they’re built of lightweight aircraft steel and feature interchangeable cargo accessories, low maintenance internal gears, and hydraulic brakes. “They’re the ultimate utility vehicle for the modern metropolis,” says Chris.
Many of the furnishings were made by the couple from salvaged materials. David designed and built the oak cabinetry in the kitchen, which features a Mortex-coated island.
