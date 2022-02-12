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Collection by Stephanie A. Rolley

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Two recreational tubs are heated by a solar heat pump.
Two recreational tubs are heated by a solar heat pump.
The renovated kitchen features a new J&K cabinetry white shaker-style cabinets in white, an undermount sink, microwave, undercounter fridge, and a Furion 2-in-1 range oven. Upper cabinets were not installed to preserve an open and airy feel.
The renovated kitchen features a new J&K cabinetry white shaker-style cabinets in white, an undermount sink, microwave, undercounter fridge, and a Furion 2-in-1 range oven. Upper cabinets were not installed to preserve an open and airy feel.
To date, the pair and their pals have built a compound complete with sheds, tree decks, a pavilion, a wood-fired hot tub, an outhouse, an outdoor shower, and, now, a redwood cabin where an ever widening network of friends gather for skill-sharing workshops and events.
To date, the pair and their pals have built a compound complete with sheds, tree decks, a pavilion, a wood-fired hot tub, an outhouse, an outdoor shower, and, now, a redwood cabin where an ever widening network of friends gather for skill-sharing workshops and events.
The couple noticed the evolving trend of open kitchens in restaurants, and drew inspiration when designing their own: “Kitchen restaurants used to be enclosed in the back. Now in restaurants the kitchen is almost like a DJ booth where the chef is in the middle of it and it's a glass you can look into, Carlos says. “We wanted to open up the kitchen so that you could see into the house when you were cooking. There was a big armoire that divided the dining room from the kitchen. We opened all that up and then positioned that kitchen island so that you're facing out when you’re cooking. We wanted it to feel very open with a nice flow. We sit at the island all the time to have breakfast and dinner.”
The couple noticed the evolving trend of open kitchens in restaurants, and drew inspiration when designing their own: “Kitchen restaurants used to be enclosed in the back. Now in restaurants the kitchen is almost like a DJ booth where the chef is in the middle of it and it's a glass you can look into, Carlos says. “We wanted to open up the kitchen so that you could see into the house when you were cooking. There was a big armoire that divided the dining room from the kitchen. We opened all that up and then positioned that kitchen island so that you're facing out when you’re cooking. We wanted it to feel very open with a nice flow. We sit at the island all the time to have breakfast and dinner.”
The large backyard space extends the home’s 1,378 square foot interior, with a Milgard bifold door creating fluidity between indoors and out.
The large backyard space extends the home’s 1,378 square foot interior, with a Milgard bifold door creating fluidity between indoors and out.
“I envision people writing their books, music, refuelling their creative flow,” says Castillero. He should know about its energizing power more than anyone, really: it brought him back to his love of architecture, after all. “It’s truly my new happy place.”
“I envision people writing their books, music, refuelling their creative flow,” says Castillero. He should know about its energizing power more than anyone, really: it brought him back to his love of architecture, after all. “It’s truly my new happy place.”
The couple fabricated the shelving themselves.
The couple fabricated the shelving themselves.
Custom steel shelving runs in front of two large windows in the bedroom. The designers wanted to keep a thin profile to avoid blocking natural light.
Custom steel shelving runs in front of two large windows in the bedroom. The designers wanted to keep a thin profile to avoid blocking natural light.
A central pedestal holds both the wall-hung toilet and sink to save on space. "We wanted the bathroom to feel open and easy for two people to move around in if we both happened to be in there at the same time," says Dale.
A central pedestal holds both the wall-hung toilet and sink to save on space. "We wanted the bathroom to feel open and easy for two people to move around in if we both happened to be in there at the same time," says Dale.
Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors can be added to any model, presenting seamless indoor/outdoor living.
Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors can be added to any model, presenting seamless indoor/outdoor living.