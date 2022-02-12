The couple noticed the evolving trend of open kitchens in restaurants, and drew inspiration when designing their own: “Kitchen restaurants used to be enclosed in the back. Now in restaurants the kitchen is almost like a DJ booth where the chef is in the middle of it and it's a glass you can look into, Carlos says. “We wanted to open up the kitchen so that you could see into the house when you were cooking. There was a big armoire that divided the dining room from the kitchen. We opened all that up and then positioned that kitchen island so that you're facing out when you’re cooking. We wanted it to feel very open with a nice flow. We sit at the island all the time to have breakfast and dinner.”