SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by Robert Martin

Favorites

View 11 Photos
Blair designed this mirror, which reflects the shape of the Perch, after Gio Ponti's "Shield" mirrors, which frame the viewer in a flattering way.
Blair designed this mirror, which reflects the shape of the Perch, after Gio Ponti's "Shield" mirrors, which frame the viewer in a flattering way.
Floor Plan of Vinalhaven Cabin by Levin | Salerno
Floor Plan of Vinalhaven Cabin by Levin | Salerno
The new addition is clad in a burnished grey stucco, which is common in Marfa and captures a West Texas modern aesthetic. "The material palette is dead simple,
The new addition is clad in a burnished grey stucco, which is common in Marfa and captures a West Texas modern aesthetic. "The material palette is dead simple,
“I’ve loved Moritz Kundig’s work for years,” says designer Josh Hissong, whose home in Spokane, Washington, turned out to be a 1971 work by the architect. Josh and his wife, Shiva, executed a thoughtful revamp of the house, which began with thinning an overgrown stand of pine trees to bring the entryway out of hiding. The exterior is painted Deep Space by Benjamin Moore.
“I’ve loved Moritz Kundig’s work for years,” says designer Josh Hissong, whose home in Spokane, Washington, turned out to be a 1971 work by the architect. Josh and his wife, Shiva, executed a thoughtful revamp of the house, which began with thinning an overgrown stand of pine trees to bring the entryway out of hiding. The exterior is painted Deep Space by Benjamin Moore.
A new cedar and glass dining pavilion extends through the back of a weekend retreat in rural Ontario designed by architect Brian O'Brian for Ben Sykes and Erin Connor. The 19th-century timber and stone structure, formerly a one-room schoolhouse, proved to be the perfect palimpsest for a modern intervention.
A new cedar and glass dining pavilion extends through the back of a weekend retreat in rural Ontario designed by architect Brian O'Brian for Ben Sykes and Erin Connor. The 19th-century timber and stone structure, formerly a one-room schoolhouse, proved to be the perfect palimpsest for a modern intervention.
The Monocular - Front Perspective
The Monocular - Front Perspective
The exterior features vertical, untreated cedar panels. “We tried to use materials that are beautiful in their natural state without excessive treatment or finishing,” Pavonetti says.
The exterior features vertical, untreated cedar panels. “We tried to use materials that are beautiful in their natural state without excessive treatment or finishing,” Pavonetti says.
Living Room
Living Room