Interior designer Ponnie Tan of EightyTwo infuses a Singapore apartment with a striking play of tones, forms, and graphics.
"Due to the shape of the lot, the house had to sit near an embankment," says architect Michael Scro of Z+ Architects, who worked with unusual dimensions to accommodate the siting of the home.
Interesting dormers and protrusions add volume and dimension to the non-dominant sides of the home. “Paying just as much attention to the two sides of the A-frame as to the end walls ensured that the home would be striking and attention-grabbing from all angles,” shares Mather.
The home’s stair is the singular element in the home that has a radius. With gently curved steel stringers, and a guardrail composed of irregularly sized painted wood pieces, the stair becomes a focal point, and is an element of whimsy interrupting the clean lines of the home.
“When choosing fenestration products for projects in Tahoe, we’re all looking for two key capabilities: energy efficiency and durability,” shares Mather. For the Lake Tahoe A-frame, Andersen E-Series and 100 Series windows were utilized.
A perfect cube cantilevered three feet off the ground, the “eyeball” dormer punctures the guest bedroom.
The goal of the Polk Bungalows was to make it feel “like a community within a community,” says architect Aaron Bass.
Each bungalow contains one bedroom and one bathroom, in 840 square feet of living space. The pocketing slider expands the feel of the compact dwelling. “As a team, we looked at, ‘How can we influence the project in a way that brings a benefit to people's living? How do we introduce more light into every project?’” recalls Bass.
The preserved railing was painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” A soffit, its underside lined with square-edge white oak tongue and groove cladding, both defines the entry to the primary suite, and creates a cozy feel for the couch beneath it. Right Brilliant Willing Mori Pendants hang over the stairs.
