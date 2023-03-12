Favorites
Each bungalow contains one bedroom and one bathroom, in 840 square feet of living space. The pocketing slider expands the feel of the compact dwelling. “As a team, we looked at, ‘How can we influence the project in a way that brings a benefit to people's living? How do we introduce more light into every project?’” recalls Bass.
The preserved railing was painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” A soffit, its underside lined with square-edge white oak tongue and groove cladding, both defines the entry to the primary suite, and creates a cozy feel for the couch beneath it. Right Brilliant Willing Mori Pendants hang over the stairs.