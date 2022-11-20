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Collection by Coral Cawthorn Zake

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Architecture in Formation gave a shingle-style ’90s home a well-needed refresh by reworking the layout, updating the material palette, and adding bold pops of color.
Architecture in Formation gave a shingle-style ’90s home a well-needed refresh by reworking the layout, updating the material palette, and adding bold pops of color.
The shipping containers are stacked five across and five high. The modular system enables the building to be dismantled and relocated at the end of Stow-Away’s lease.
The shipping containers are stacked five across and five high. The modular system enables the building to be dismantled and relocated at the end of Stow-Away’s lease.
The "bird's nest
The "bird's nest
The Petrarcas’ triangular Tribeca town house, photographed for New York Magazine’s Dec. 25th, 1989–Jan. 1, 1990 issue.
The Petrarcas’ triangular Tribeca town house, photographed for New York Magazine’s Dec. 25th, 1989–Jan. 1, 1990 issue.
The cabin comes with a wood-burning stove by RAIS in the living room.
The cabin comes with a wood-burning stove by RAIS in the living room.
Designed by BattersbyHowat Architects, this boat-accessible residence is perched on a rocky site with views of Horseshoe Bay.
Designed by BattersbyHowat Architects, this boat-accessible residence is perched on a rocky site with views of Horseshoe Bay.
The exterior has been fully restored and repainted in its signature bold red.
The exterior has been fully restored and repainted in its signature bold red.
The stables are visible from the master bedroom.
The stables are visible from the master bedroom.
A lap pool fills the expanse between the music studio and the house.
A lap pool fills the expanse between the music studio and the house.
Elevations and section of Branch House by TOLO Architecture
Elevations and section of Branch House by TOLO Architecture
An aerial view of Letchworth, England, circa 1955.
An aerial view of Letchworth, England, circa 1955.
At the southeast corner of the house, in an enclosed yard beside the entrance, is a breakfast nook and patio, providing the home's quietest outdoor space.
At the southeast corner of the house, in an enclosed yard beside the entrance, is a breakfast nook and patio, providing the home's quietest outdoor space.

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