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The off-grid getaway includes a wood-and-glass main house and guesthouse, geothermal and desalination systems, and the requisite sauna.
The off-grid getaway includes a wood-and-glass main house and guesthouse, geothermal and desalination systems, and the requisite sauna.
The geometric residence by Apel Design has big ocean views, a putting green, and a triangular pool.
The geometric residence by Apel Design has big ocean views, a putting green, and a triangular pool.
Designed by Artifact Collaborative, the new-build residence has an indoor garden, solar panels, and a fully glazed rear facade.
Designed by Artifact Collaborative, the new-build residence has an indoor garden, solar panels, and a fully glazed rear facade.
When the residents of Sinfonía Verde bought their property in 2002, they had expected to spend most of their time on the beach. But the land changed in the twenty years since the initial purchase, and—drawn to the sounds of the regenerating rainforest—they found themselves spending more and more time inland. They asked Ben Saxe to design a house immersed in the canopy because of the studio’s “beautiful designs that work with the environment rather than against it,” the clients say.
When the residents of Sinfonía Verde bought their property in 2002, they had expected to spend most of their time on the beach. But the land changed in the twenty years since the initial purchase, and—drawn to the sounds of the regenerating rainforest—they found themselves spending more and more time inland. They asked Ben Saxe to design a house immersed in the canopy because of the studio’s “beautiful designs that work with the environment rather than against it,” the clients say.
Designed by Crump Architects, the hilltop property pairs moody interiors with sweeping views of Port Cygnet.
Designed by Crump Architects, the hilltop property pairs moody interiors with sweeping views of Port Cygnet.
A stainless steel spiral staircase leads to the roof deck where the homeowners can reminisce about the Cloud Forests of Ecuador.
A stainless steel spiral staircase leads to the roof deck where the homeowners can reminisce about the Cloud Forests of Ecuador.
Full-length windows wrap around the renovated home, complementing its brick exterior.
Full-length windows wrap around the renovated home, complementing its brick exterior.
A large sculpture made of weathered metal stands in the home’s central yard.
A large sculpture made of weathered metal stands in the home’s central yard.
The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
The sprawling 5,200-square-foot residence by The Up Studio is sited in a fairly secluded and densely-wooded area of Old Westbury, New York, surrounded by mature oak and maple trees. The home’s front facade—with undulating gables and long, winding entry—is undeniably cinematic. In contrast to the traditionally-influenced front, the rear of the home embraces a more modern design sensibility. Rotated perpendicularly, the L-shaped configuration and wall of windows from Marvin maximizes natural light flowing into the home, and encourages unobstructed sightlines from the interior to the lush landscape outside.
The sprawling 5,200-square-foot residence by The Up Studio is sited in a fairly secluded and densely-wooded area of Old Westbury, New York, surrounded by mature oak and maple trees. The home’s front facade—with undulating gables and long, winding entry—is undeniably cinematic. In contrast to the traditionally-influenced front, the rear of the home embraces a more modern design sensibility. Rotated perpendicularly, the L-shaped configuration and wall of windows from Marvin maximizes natural light flowing into the home, and encourages unobstructed sightlines from the interior to the lush landscape outside.
The second storey patio is accessed from the master bedroom via an internal corridor or from the common areas via an external bridge. Each route lets occupants engage with the first storey via the void.
The second storey patio is accessed from the master bedroom via an internal corridor or from the common areas via an external bridge. Each route lets occupants engage with the first storey via the void.
Strategic openings and operable panels facilitate air flow.
Strategic openings and operable panels facilitate air flow.

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