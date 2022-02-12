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Collection by Ann Zabaldo

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Best Practice Architecture transformed a former garage in the Oak Park neighborhood of Dallas into a light-filled casita filled with art by local makers and vintage finds.
Best Practice Architecture transformed a former garage in the Oak Park neighborhood of Dallas into a light-filled casita filled with art by local makers and vintage finds.
"Escapism, connection to nature, and an untamed spirit is what the design of the Antler House celebrates most of all,
"Escapism, connection to nature, and an untamed spirit is what the design of the Antler House celebrates most of all,
The Fish Camp acts as the couple’s forest getaway, just a quarter mile from their main house.
The Fish Camp acts as the couple’s forest getaway, just a quarter mile from their main house.
Audi Culver and Ivy Siosi had never built a house before, but as the founders of Siosi, a decade-old furniture company known for its use of domestic, sustainably sourced hardwood and simple, Scandinavian-influenced forms, they were up for the challenge. A large parcel a few miles from downtown caught their eye, and when the owner split it into four smaller lots, they snapped one up.
Audi Culver and Ivy Siosi had never built a house before, but as the founders of Siosi, a decade-old furniture company known for its use of domestic, sustainably sourced hardwood and simple, Scandinavian-influenced forms, they were up for the challenge. A large parcel a few miles from downtown caught their eye, and when the owner split it into four smaller lots, they snapped one up.
Clever storage has been integrated throughout the home, including shelving and a closet rod behind the partition wall between the bathroom and main living space to keep luggage and other items out of the way.
Clever storage has been integrated throughout the home, including shelving and a closet rod behind the partition wall between the bathroom and main living space to keep luggage and other items out of the way.
The design of the Vika One is inspired by Swedish and Scandinavian architecture, and the interior has been kept as open as possible to take advantage of the natural light and square footprint. The kitchenette, dining table, sleeping area, and teak front porch are all accessible from the center of the space.
The design of the Vika One is inspired by Swedish and Scandinavian architecture, and the interior has been kept as open as possible to take advantage of the natural light and square footprint. The kitchenette, dining table, sleeping area, and teak front porch are all accessible from the center of the space.
In a recent home makeover, Dan Brunn Architecture based out of Los Angeles, California, gave this midcentury-modern home a playful yet elegant upgrade. Brunn added a skylight, which offers more natural light that enhances the blue tones throughout the dining room. When it comes to style, adding quirky design and color gives this dining room a personality—especially with the intriguing dining set with a curvy tabletop and warm-hued chairs.
In a recent home makeover, Dan Brunn Architecture based out of Los Angeles, California, gave this midcentury-modern home a playful yet elegant upgrade. Brunn added a skylight, which offers more natural light that enhances the blue tones throughout the dining room. When it comes to style, adding quirky design and color gives this dining room a personality—especially with the intriguing dining set with a curvy tabletop and warm-hued chairs.
Amy Tangerine worked with Dan Brunn Architecture to turn her home into a quirky, lavish abode in Los Angeles, California. The primary bathroom, in particular, has exquisite balance, creating almost identical dimensions for the soaker tub and shower. This large bathroom fills with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. One of the finer details is the sliding glass door on the shower side, which opens to enable the user the sensation of showering in the fresh outdoor air.
Amy Tangerine worked with Dan Brunn Architecture to turn her home into a quirky, lavish abode in Los Angeles, California. The primary bathroom, in particular, has exquisite balance, creating almost identical dimensions for the soaker tub and shower. This large bathroom fills with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. One of the finer details is the sliding glass door on the shower side, which opens to enable the user the sensation of showering in the fresh outdoor air.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.

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