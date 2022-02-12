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Audi Culver and Ivy Siosi had never built a house before, but as the founders of Siosi, a decade-old furniture company known for its use of domestic, sustainably sourced hardwood and simple, Scandinavian-influenced forms, they were up for the challenge. A large parcel a few miles from downtown caught their eye, and when the owner split it into four smaller lots, they snapped one up.
The design of the Vika One is inspired by Swedish and Scandinavian architecture, and the interior has been kept as open as possible to take advantage of the natural light and square footprint. The kitchenette, dining table, sleeping area, and teak front porch are all accessible from the center of the space.
In a recent home makeover, Dan Brunn Architecture based out of Los Angeles, California, gave this midcentury-modern home a playful yet elegant upgrade. Brunn added a skylight, which offers more natural light that enhances the blue tones throughout the dining room. When it comes to style, adding quirky design and color gives this dining room a personality—especially with the intriguing dining set with a curvy tabletop and warm-hued chairs.
Amy Tangerine worked with Dan Brunn Architecture to turn her home into a quirky, lavish abode in Los Angeles, California. The primary bathroom, in particular, has exquisite balance, creating almost identical dimensions for the soaker tub and shower. This large bathroom fills with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. One of the finer details is the sliding glass door on the shower side, which opens to enable the user the sensation of showering in the fresh outdoor air.
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