“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
A large picture window with built-in seating and storage underneath in the master bedroom frames the view of the luscious wild garden.
The new prefab unit is located just a few meters from the main home—a thatched-roof cottage that dates back to the 1950s. “The dark color of the cladding blends into the dark hedges in the garden, so the unit doesn’t attract too much attention,” says Vriesema.
The design evokes a classic Australian miner's cottage with gable roof, veranda, and
The Alerce shingles change color when it rains, moving from red to grey. “It’s alive,” says Marambio.
Architect Måns Tham designed an A-frame cabin in Edsåsdalen, Sweden, with ample space for Anders Smedberg and his family to host large groups for year-round outdoor adventures.
One of the home's five bedrooms features a dramatic wall of windows at one end of the home.
Interlocking rubber tiles from HiddenLock provide a watertight seal for the floor. Primarily used in garages, the tough, spill-friendly tiles cost about $3.15 per square foot.
A Nova Scotia couple learn that although triangular homes may look simple, they can be devilishly complex.
The WC and shower doors are crafted from oak timber and the shower tiles are leftover from the production of KONGA kitchens, showcasing a considered use of materials.
The loft space in the My Milla looks down into the living area.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
One of the first Dwell Houses, built by Abodu, was installed at Leslie Scharf’s vineyard home in Healdsburg, California. Norm Architects led the design of the 540-square-foot prefab, which is wrapped in Real Cedar siding.