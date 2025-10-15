After a fire ravaged the site in rural Portugal, architect Miguel Marcelino designed this country house on its existing stone garden terraces.
In Willunga, South Australia, husband-and-wife duo Adam and Sarah Hall tastefully renovated an 1870 church with a reverence for its historic elements.
The wet bar's wallpaper, found by Jeff, is by Astek and called Drunk Monkeys
The redesigned kitchen maintained plenty of cupboard space by taking better advantage of the left wall for storage, including, near the window, a cupboard from which the hidden TV unfolds.
In the master bath, Hale chose slate tile for the floors and green-and-brown glass tile by Lunada Bay for the walls, both from United Tile. The Japanese Ofuro soaking tub, crafted from Hinoki wood, is by Zen Bathworks.
The bathroom is finished in iQ Optima, a Swedish vinyl. It’s from a collection that’s “inspired by the soft, translucent qualities of watercolor, creating a subtle sense of movement and depth,” Marius says.
The 1,100-square foot suite sits at the rear of the property where a shed once stood.
Architecture in Formation gave a shingle-style ’90s home a well-needed refresh by reworking the layout, updating the material palette, and adding bold pops of color.
The unit allows for fluid circulation, includes part of the kitchen, and houses a staggering suite of built-in storage.
Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.
Philippe often hosts family and friends, whether for a weekend or a glass of champagne. The second floor has a guest bedroom, while downstairs a sleeper sofa from Bo Concept and various seating areas make space for all.
Located in the center of Madrid near Plaza España, Gon Architects transformed this dark, cluttered apartment into a sunny, carefully colorful home. The reimagined space is 860 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Calacatta Viola Laminam porcelain tops the island and wraps the vent hood. Article's Aino pendant lights illuminate the space.