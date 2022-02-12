Designed by Luis, the house flows openly to the outdoors. Materials on the roof include concrete, flat clay tiles, curved terra-cotta tiles, steel, and glass. “This project is all about layering—juxtaposing techniques, materials, and textures,” says Luis. The charred wood on the second-story facade is a twist on traditional yakisugi. “Instead of cedar, it’s made of reclaimed wood from pallets used to ship cars across the Atlantic,” says the architect.