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Collection by Steven Johnson

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Designed by Luis, the house flows openly to the outdoors. Materials on the roof include concrete, flat clay tiles, curved terra-cotta tiles, steel, and glass. “This project is all about layering—juxtaposing techniques, materials, and textures,” says Luis. The charred wood on the second-story facade is a twist on traditional yakisugi. “Instead of cedar, it’s made of reclaimed wood from pallets used to ship cars across the Atlantic,” says the architect.
Designed by Luis, the house flows openly to the outdoors. Materials on the roof include concrete, flat clay tiles, curved terra-cotta tiles, steel, and glass. “This project is all about layering—juxtaposing techniques, materials, and textures,” says Luis. The charred wood on the second-story facade is a twist on traditional yakisugi. “Instead of cedar, it’s made of reclaimed wood from pallets used to ship cars across the Atlantic,” says the architect.
Mexico City firm Vrtical designed the Pallares House and Studio for local artist Edna Pallares in the tree-lined Coyoacán area.
Mexico City firm Vrtical designed the Pallares House and Studio for local artist Edna Pallares in the tree-lined Coyoacán area.
Designer Ralph Germann inserted a partially glazed box into a 19th-century barn to form the main living space of Christine Bonvin’s home in Switzerland. Soft light enters through original arrow-loop windows.
Designer Ralph Germann inserted a partially glazed box into a 19th-century barn to form the main living space of Christine Bonvin’s home in Switzerland. Soft light enters through original arrow-loop windows.
Offsite Camp cabin in Wassaic, New York, offers a place for city dwellers to work remotely surrounded by nature.
Offsite Camp cabin in Wassaic, New York, offers a place for city dwellers to work remotely surrounded by nature.
The house on the corner in the tiny town of Castellet in Catalonia, that Kirsten Dirksen and Nicolás Boullosa bought in 2018.
The house on the corner in the tiny town of Castellet in Catalonia, that Kirsten Dirksen and Nicolás Boullosa bought in 2018.
The updated ’70s residence has a a dramatic sloped roof, a double-height living area, and a big backyard.
The updated ’70s residence has a a dramatic sloped roof, a double-height living area, and a big backyard.
Exterior view of the drive through to the interior courtyard, wild flowers beyond
Exterior view of the drive through to the interior courtyard, wild flowers beyond
DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
Natural light was very important for homeowners, incorporated though plentiful clerestory glass and indoor-outdoor access.
Natural light was very important for homeowners, incorporated though plentiful clerestory glass and indoor-outdoor access.
The house floats out over the hillside, minimizing its impact on the landscape, while taking advantage of surrounding views. The design, which places the primary living spaces on the upper floor, leaves flexibility to add an additional bedroom underneath in the future.
The house floats out over the hillside, minimizing its impact on the landscape, while taking advantage of surrounding views. The design, which places the primary living spaces on the upper floor, leaves flexibility to add an additional bedroom underneath in the future.
Upstairs, the living room fireplace surround extends to the ceiling with Fireclay’s Thin Brick tile. A trio of rectangular skylights replaced the oddly large square that previously capped the room, and a new built-in desk and shelving add a cozy finish to formerly wasted space.
Upstairs, the living room fireplace surround extends to the ceiling with Fireclay’s Thin Brick tile. A trio of rectangular skylights replaced the oddly large square that previously capped the room, and a new built-in desk and shelving add a cozy finish to formerly wasted space.
The home was constructed by prefab company Blue Sky Building Systems, which uses metal as a primary material.
The home was constructed by prefab company Blue Sky Building Systems, which uses metal as a primary material.

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