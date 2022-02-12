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The existing Ikea cabinet boxes received new Semihandmade fronts: the DIY Flat Slab painted Benjamin Moore's “Revere Pewter.” The butcher block was replaced with a Ceaserstone Empira White slab, and the wood shelves were preserved, though received new brass brackets. The brass hardware is from Rejuvenation and the pendant is the Pirlo from Tech Lighting. The new zellige tile is from Riad, in the Natural White color.
In the dining area, the Oak Profile Dining Table from Ethnicraft is surrounded by Claire dining chairs from Stowed Home. The light is the Formakami JH5 Pendant from &Tradition. “Nothing makes me happier than to have friends or family visit and they feel comfortable just taking a seat at the table or couch with a glass of wine, and spending hours together,” says Alexandra. “That's what I have always wanted my home to be for people -- a gathering place for loved ones and new friends alike.”
In the living room, Myers combined the client’s existing camel leather from Room & Board with a vintage WC Gerard van den Berg-style loveseat, found at the L.A.-based store Amsterdam Modern. The rug is the Joelle from Lulu and Georgia, and the overhead light a Petite Friture Vertigo Pendant. “The living room is really special, especially in the early evening when the room is filled with the light coming in from the sunset,” says Alexandra. “Nothing beats a Texas sunset.” The artwork is by Alexandra’s friend.
When OSSO Architecture first began renovating this loft in a Brooklyn paper factory, it hadn’t been touched since the 1980s. Owner Malik Ashiru says the project achieved his goal of “a big, open space where people could come in and not feel cramped.” The formerly constrained spaces in the 1,400-square-foot, two-story apartment have been reconfigured into an open-plan living space with an office on the first floor and a loft guest bedroom above. On the second floor, the primary bedroom and bath open up to a rooftop terrace. Level changes delineate different spaces in the open-plan first floor, which is stylishly furnished with Ashiru’s midcentury furniture and artwork collected from his travels around the world.