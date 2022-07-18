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Collection by Gabriel Rojas

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This refreshed 1963 Eichler has all the hallmarks you know and love—including a low-slung roof, post-and-beam structure, and open-air courtyard.
This refreshed 1963 Eichler has all the hallmarks you know and love—including a low-slung roof, post-and-beam structure, and open-air courtyard.
"We realized once we did the interior that you have to do the yard in these houses because it's so much a part of the home,
"We realized once we did the interior that you have to do the yard in these houses because it's so much a part of the home,
The couple decided to continue the exterior color on the interior. "It really creates a beautiful feeling of flow,
The couple decided to continue the exterior color on the interior. "It really creates a beautiful feeling of flow,
The garage turned casita/pool house features a custom plywood bed, bench, and cabinetry.
The garage turned casita/pool house features a custom plywood bed, bench, and cabinetry.
Vintage furnishings are scattered throughout the renovation including the casita’s Moroccan rug as well as a sofa and chair covered in linen
Vintage furnishings are scattered throughout the renovation including the casita’s Moroccan rug as well as a sofa and chair covered in linen
The previous owners used the residence as a vacation home. The husband was an avid painter and photographer who used the garage as a dark room, which meant there was already plumbing installed when Brian decided to convert the space into a casita.
The previous owners used the residence as a vacation home. The husband was an avid painter and photographer who used the garage as a dark room, which meant there was already plumbing installed when Brian decided to convert the space into a casita.
NanaWall folding glass walls are engineered to perform in harsh climates, including the snowy winters of the Methow Valley.
NanaWall folding glass walls are engineered to perform in harsh climates, including the snowy winters of the Methow Valley.
Artist Cori Creed sits at the center of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Dubbed WingSpan House, the split structure opens up to a large courtyard and stunning views of Skaha Lake. “It’s almost like an embrace,” says Vallely. “It’s like the two wings are capturing the heart of the home.”
Artist Cori Creed sits at the center of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Dubbed WingSpan House, the split structure opens up to a large courtyard and stunning views of Skaha Lake. “It’s almost like an embrace,” says Vallely. “It’s like the two wings are capturing the heart of the home.”
“When I walk through the house, I remember putting the plywood on the ceilings, which was not fun at all. But there’s a satisfaction in having been part of that process,” notes Craig.
“When I walk through the house, I remember putting the plywood on the ceilings, which was not fun at all. But there’s a satisfaction in having been part of that process,” notes Craig.
Artist Cori Creed stands in the kitchen of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Cori made the ceramic dinnerware and pendants, while Craig built the kitchen island and installed the plywood ceiling with the help of his stepfather.
Artist Cori Creed stands in the kitchen of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Cori made the ceramic dinnerware and pendants, while Craig built the kitchen island and installed the plywood ceiling with the help of his stepfather.
The sunken living room is just one of many grade changes inside the structure. “We were adamant that we didn’t want something domestic,” says Andrew. “We wanted something surprising, that was hyper-animated, and that, when you moved through it, changed all the time.” The sofa, designed by the couple and Levenbetts, is upholstered in cotton velvet. The Habibi side tables are by Philipp Mainzer for e15, the fireplace tools by Fort Standard, and the doors by Fleetwood.
The sunken living room is just one of many grade changes inside the structure. “We were adamant that we didn’t want something domestic,” says Andrew. “We wanted something surprising, that was hyper-animated, and that, when you moved through it, changed all the time.” The sofa, designed by the couple and Levenbetts, is upholstered in cotton velvet. The Habibi side tables are by Philipp Mainzer for e15, the fireplace tools by Fort Standard, and the doors by Fleetwood.
The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.
The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.
The guest room is part of the addition off the kitchen, and can act as an ADU when necessary.
The guest room is part of the addition off the kitchen, and can act as an ADU when necessary.
Sliding doors by Quantum were made to look like the original panes that couldn't be saved, and they lead to a fire pit outside.
Sliding doors by Quantum were made to look like the original panes that couldn't be saved, and they lead to a fire pit outside.
The kitchen is anchored by an expansive black island, which pops against the crisp white walls and polished concrete floors.
The kitchen is anchored by an expansive black island, which pops against the crisp white walls and polished concrete floors.
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.

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