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Collection by Caitlin Belcher

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Birdhouse Exterior
Birdhouse Exterior
“That swoop was my least favorite thing about the house,” admits Fred. “I was looking forward to an angular, Craftsman-type thing. But I said, I’m going to trust Kristin.”
“That swoop was my least favorite thing about the house,” admits Fred. “I was looking forward to an angular, Craftsman-type thing. But I said, I’m going to trust Kristin.”
Bifold sliding doors seamlessly open the dining space to an outdoor deck, which also cantilevers over the backyard. The space is covered by a balcony off of the master suite.
Bifold sliding doors seamlessly open the dining space to an outdoor deck, which also cantilevers over the backyard. The space is covered by a balcony off of the master suite.
Located two hours north of Boston, the Rocky Brook weeHouse is carved out of the grade of a steep creekside lot.
Located two hours north of Boston, the Rocky Brook weeHouse is carved out of the grade of a steep creekside lot.
“The exterior paths and balconies were designed on-site,” Chrismar says. “We wanted a direct connection to the landscape.”
“The exterior paths and balconies were designed on-site,” Chrismar says. “We wanted a direct connection to the landscape.”
The 1
The 1
The house is clad with shou sugi ban-treated cedar siding.
The house is clad with shou sugi ban-treated cedar siding.
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.