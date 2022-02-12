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c
Collection by
Caitlin Belcher
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Photos
Birdhouse Exterior
“That swoop was my least favorite thing about the house,” admits Fred. “I was looking forward to an angular, Craftsman-type thing. But I said, I’m going to trust Kristin.”
Bifold sliding doors seamlessly open the dining space to an outdoor deck, which also cantilevers over the backyard. The space is covered by a balcony off of the master suite.
Located two hours north of Boston, the Rocky Brook weeHouse is carved out of the grade of a steep creekside lot.
“The exterior paths and balconies were designed on-site,” Chrismar says. “We wanted a direct connection to the landscape.”
The 1
The house is clad with shou sugi ban-treated cedar siding.
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
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