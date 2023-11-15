Subscribe now to get The Money Issue and save 20% with promo code REALBUDGETS
Collection by Elaina Frantellizzi

This area between the living area and private bedroom acts as a study and storage station.
The original layout was very much of the time: a perfect midcentury modern flow, with a closed-off kitchen and a fire put in the floor. “They were cool but impractical spaces,” says Schaer.
The marble in here matches the marble in the kitchen.
Wood warms up the space, despite the abundance of glass.
The loft upstairs is Lark's favourite part of the house. She picked out the carpet.
