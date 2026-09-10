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Collection by Lise Jacquez

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The open bath in the master bathroom; on the left, glass blocks bring some light into the adjacent stairwell.
The open bath in the master bathroom; on the left, glass blocks bring some light into the adjacent stairwell.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.