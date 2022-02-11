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Collection by
Kristi M. Kamps
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"We covered the entire stone fireplace in 80 pounds of grout and then painted it in a corresponding warm white color to match the new walls,
A Seattle couple built their own backyard house with a city-sponsored design—and then rented out their old home on the property to friends.
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