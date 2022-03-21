New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP used 87 translucent bricks to reframe a family’s connection to nature and the city.
A massive gable roof draping the first floor makes this two-story house feel more like one.
Designed by Philip Collins, the midcentury dwelling is defined by clean lines, sheltered patios, and floor-to-ceiling glazing.
NanaWall folding glass walls are engineered to perform in harsh climates, including the snowy winters of the Methow Valley.
An oculus overhead of the conversation pit lets in extra light while giving occupants below a glimpse of the sky. The family often hangs out in the conversation pit—some to read, others to play video games—and hidden built-in power adaptors make sure the two sons' electronics are always fully charged.
“We didn’t want a mansion that you can see driving by on the road—it needed to blend into this beautiful landscape,” Sally adds.
Frank Lloyd Wright photographed at his Taliesin studio by Pedro E. Guerrero, the longtime resident photographer at Taliesin West.
In this living area, a built-in Murphy bed can be pulled down to create a flexible sleeping area when needed. This Murphy bed incorporates two small bedside nooks with built-in lighting.
When Rob and Mary Lubera started pulling threads to uncover the origins of their new home—the lone midcentury house amid rows of Tudor Revivals in suburban Detroit—not even architecture scholars could have anticipated what they would find. Theirs is the last surviving residence by Alexander Girard (1907–1993), a modernist visionary who made his name in textiles but tried his hand at virtually everything, architecture included. The shoji-like laminate screens, seen in the entryway, are characteristic of his Japanese-influenced work.
Several years later, he installed an exterior staircase and divided the upper floor into two guest wings that accommodate up to six people apiece.
This single-family residence in Bloomfield, Michigan, known as the Treehaus, embodies the iconic style of midcentury modernism. Thanks to a thoughtful renovation, this rare dwelling has been restored to its original state of refined elegance.
