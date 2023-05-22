Favorites
Texas-based Kanga Room Systems offers a range of sheds and ADUs that can arrive as kits or as prefabricated units. Their Studio Luxe line, when designed to include a bathroom and delivered turnkey, starts at $56,700 for a 196-square-foot ADU, but increases in size and scale with their 640-square-foot model starting at $107,900.
Based in central Texas, Kountry Containers offers the Showcase, a one-bedroom, one-bathroom ADU that starts at $59,530. As the company’s name implies, it is constructed out of shipping containers, but its interiors are totally transformed with insulated windows, a kitchenette, and bathroom. Interiors can be outfitted with red cedar, as can the exterior, and other customizing options are available.