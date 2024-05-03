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Collection by Conrad Miller

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Wright treated his residential projects as testing grounds for his evolving visions. Here, we map his impact on future generations of architects through homes by his protégés and admirers.
Wright treated his residential projects as testing grounds for his evolving visions. Here, we map his impact on future generations of architects through homes by his protégés and admirers.