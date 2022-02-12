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Collection by Janal

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In the primary bedroom, Smith designed a custom walnut live edge headboard from <a href="http://www.nvhardwoods.com">Napa Valley Hardwoods</a>. The pendant is a Noguchi Akari light.
In the primary bedroom, Smith designed a custom walnut live edge headboard from <a href="http://www.nvhardwoods.com">Napa Valley Hardwoods</a>. The pendant is a Noguchi Akari light.
The counter stools are from <a href="http://www.furituremarolles.com">Marolles</a> and the pendants are vintage 1930 PH 3/2 lights sourced from <a href="https://dklamps.com/">Dklamps</a>. "I had to have those vintage PH pendants over the island,
The counter stools are from <a href="http://www.furituremarolles.com">Marolles</a> and the pendants are vintage 1930 PH 3/2 lights sourced from <a href="dklamps.com/">D... "I had to have those vintage PH pendants over the island,
The eat-in kitchen island was fabricated by local Portland company <a href="http://www.ecology-usa.com">Ecology</a>.
The eat-in kitchen island was fabricated by local Portland company <a href="http://www.ecology-usa.com">Ecology</a>.
The exterior of Site Shack is covered in steel panels that are bolted to the framing. Look closely and you won’t see any visible fasteners, as Powers Construction’s welder was fastidious, creating a seamless shell with just steel and glass.
The exterior of Site Shack is covered in steel panels that are bolted to the framing. Look closely and you won’t see any visible fasteners, as Powers Construction’s welder was fastidious, creating a seamless shell with just steel and glass.
With its emphasis on the outdoors, the petite shelter in Normandy offers room to roam.
With its emphasis on the outdoors, the petite shelter in Normandy offers room to roam.
The plant from Printwood is a recent addition, and brought the room to life; the leaves glow in the sun that comes through the shower skylight.
The plant from Printwood is a recent addition, and brought the room to life; the leaves glow in the sun that comes through the shower skylight.
"The forest outside our windows brings us joy from the moment we wake up in the morning," says Jonah, "while we watch the hawks and birds and drink our coffee to the period of dusk when the deer pass through on their evening foraging and the fox come out of hiding."
"The forest outside our windows brings us joy from the moment we wake up in the morning," says Jonah, "while we watch the hawks and birds and drink our coffee to the period of dusk when the deer pass through on their evening foraging and the fox come out of hiding."
An outdoor breezeway between the storage shed and the main house is ideal for outdoor dining.
An outdoor breezeway between the storage shed and the main house is ideal for outdoor dining.
Ceramic pendants by Courtney Duncan and a yellow sculpture by Antonio join a Hay sectional in the living room. Antonio crafted the stained glass panel at left.
Ceramic pendants by Courtney Duncan and a yellow sculpture by Antonio join a Hay sectional in the living room. Antonio crafted the stained glass panel at left.
Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
A wall of clerestory windows brings afternoon light into the ceramics studio while large sliding glass doors can open it entirely to the garden. They were all custom-made by Blomberg, a company in Sacramento, and the project's biggest splurge.
A wall of clerestory windows brings afternoon light into the ceramics studio while large sliding glass doors can open it entirely to the garden. They were all custom-made by Blomberg, a company in Sacramento, and the project's biggest splurge.
The designers created built-in plywood shelving for the sleeping nook, where blackout window shades can be pulled down for privacy.
The designers created built-in plywood shelving for the sleeping nook, where blackout window shades can be pulled down for privacy.
Resting in the sleeping nook offers the feeling of camping or being in treehouse.
Resting in the sleeping nook offers the feeling of camping or being in treehouse.
A vintage 1970s pendant hangs above a custom cherry dining table by Mambo Jambo, which features ceramic tiles by Studio Mano.
A vintage 1970s pendant hangs above a custom cherry dining table by Mambo Jambo, which features ceramic tiles by Studio Mano.
Zia terrazzo tile in Mesquite provides some color on the floor, while surrounding windows and a skylight make the space bright. Bosch appliances were selected for the kitchen, too.
Zia terrazzo tile in Mesquite provides some color on the floor, while surrounding windows and a skylight make the space bright. Bosch appliances were selected for the kitchen, too.

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