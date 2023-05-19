SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by Ranee Wu

Favorites

View 42 Photos
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
While updated, the kitchen maintains its connection to its mid-century roots through pops of color used against a mostly neutral background.
While updated, the kitchen maintains its connection to its mid-century roots through pops of color used against a mostly neutral background.
“They really wanted to have tile in the kitchen and at the front door, but everyone disliked that hard edge line,” says Gregga. “Doing the organic edge of the tile helped make the entry space and kitchen feel like one, and then it disintegrates into the living and dining room.”
“They really wanted to have tile in the kitchen and at the front door, but everyone disliked that hard edge line,” says Gregga. “Doing the organic edge of the tile helped make the entry space and kitchen feel like one, and then it disintegrates into the living and dining room.”
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
The kitchen island is made of poured terrazzo, balanced atop a mirrored slab and two orange posts for a playful, postmodern vibe.
The kitchen island is made of poured terrazzo, balanced atop a mirrored slab and two orange posts for a playful, postmodern vibe.
The homeowners took charge with the interiors (running their selections by Spiers), and landed on polished concrete in the kitchen that features local aggregate mixed in.
The homeowners took charge with the interiors (running their selections by Spiers), and landed on polished concrete in the kitchen that features local aggregate mixed in.
A close-up of the kitchen's custom cabinetry, white quartz countertop and backsplash, and black metal open shelving
A close-up of the kitchen's custom cabinetry, white quartz countertop and backsplash, and black metal open shelving
Storage had to be dialed in within the narrow footprint of the brownstone. The black core holds the pantry, while on the right, a bank of custom cabinetry hosts the command station, mop closet, and a concealed bar.-
Storage had to be dialed in within the narrow footprint of the brownstone. The black core holds the pantry, while on the right, a bank of custom cabinetry hosts the command station, mop closet, and a concealed bar.-
A kitchen was situated in a cozy niche off the towering great room, and outfitted with blue shaker-style cabinetry and custom tile work created by the husband and wife.
A kitchen was situated in a cozy niche off the towering great room, and outfitted with blue shaker-style cabinetry and custom tile work created by the husband and wife.
The full-height glass doors open the home to its surroundings and provide a strong indoor-outdoor connection.
The full-height glass doors open the home to its surroundings and provide a strong indoor-outdoor connection.
Inside, Kyu Sung’s wife, Jung-Ja Kim, a concert pianist and professor at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, stands at the Corian-topped kitchen island.
Inside, Kyu Sung’s wife, Jung-Ja Kim, a concert pianist and professor at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, stands at the Corian-topped kitchen island.
“My favorite aspect of the project would have to be the custom-built planter/light box suspended over the island bench,” says interior designer Kate Lucas. “The cascading plants bring a gorgeous green accent to the interiors. I also have a soft spot for the herringbone floor.” The custom planter box was built by local furniture maker and friend Lee Gratton of Gratton Design.
“My favorite aspect of the project would have to be the custom-built planter/light box suspended over the island bench,” says interior designer Kate Lucas. “The cascading plants bring a gorgeous green accent to the interiors. I also have a soft spot for the herringbone floor.” The custom planter box was built by local furniture maker and friend Lee Gratton of Gratton Design.
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
Painting this diamond-plate steel backsplash a charming pink color makes the material feel less cold and industrial.
Painting this diamond-plate steel backsplash a charming pink color makes the material feel less cold and industrial.

22 more saves