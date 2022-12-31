Dwell House
View
25
Photos
To create a sense of design continuity from the kitchen and living room, the same champagne-bronze hardware is featured in the bathroom.
Throws, pillows, and accent pieces lend vibrancy to the space, and the white interior makes the trailer feel larger, while welcoming in plenty of natural light.
Clean lines and light, airy tones offer sophisticated ambiance to this once dark and cavernous kitchen.
Eliminating the bulky storage units on the right side introduced a breath of fresh air and gave the Airstream a sense of openness.
Clean, modern and fresh design for this 1963 Airstream Overlander
All the comforts of home with a residential queen size bed
In the back bedroom, the custom queen bed lifts up to reveal storage underneath.
Oceanair blinds offer privacy in the back bedroom.
In the wet bath, teak flooring is juxtaposed with one-inch Carrera marble penny tiles and Dupont Corian countertops in Glacier White.
A custom leather sofa lifts to reveal battery storage. The custom maple cabinetry is stained and painted in Benjamin Moore’s Swiss Coffee.
The living spaces and back bedroom feature Kahrs’ Oak Johan wood flooring.
A litter box is tucked away in a pull-out drawer, so the family can bring their furry friend along on adventures.
The wraparound kitchen, located at the front of the Airstream, includes a Miele 2-burner cooktop, a Dometic RV fridge, and a split ceramic farmhouse apron sink.
The exterior of the chassis was brought back to life with a fresh coat of paint in a blue-gray hue inspired by Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans.
The farmhouse-inspired interior features cozy textiles and a light and airy color palette.
The custom-built shaker-style cabinets are made of ultralight plywood and topped with Glacier White Corian countertops.
