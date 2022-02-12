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In a Cape Town suburb known for its views of Table Mountain, architect Liani Douglas transformed a rundown, 80-year-old cottage into a house for her friend, Derek White, that embodies their shared design sensibilities. In the leafy neighborhood, the house announces itself with a pair of arched doorways at the front gate and the entry.
In a Cape Town suburb known for its views of Table Mountain, architect Liani Douglas transformed a rundown, 80-year-old cottage into a house for her friend, Derek White, that embodies their shared design sensibilities. In the leafy neighborhood, the house announces itself with a pair of arched doorways at the front gate and the entry.
Manz, recommends a 5 mm or 8 mm solid stainless steel countertop for a floating look. The floating look is made possible from a shadowed panel which is placed under the surface approximately 20 mm from the countertop edge.
Manz, recommends a 5 mm or 8 mm solid stainless steel countertop for a floating look. The floating look is made possible from a shadowed panel which is placed under the surface approximately 20 mm from the countertop edge.
"Light is the most important part of a successful living space," Naughtin says. "We utilized double-height glazing with operable windows and large doors to maximize the intake of light and achieve a strong connection to the outdoor space." European oak storage in the living space matches that in the kitchen for a continuous flow.
"Light is the most important part of a successful living space," Naughtin says. "We utilized double-height glazing with operable windows and large doors to maximize the intake of light and achieve a strong connection to the outdoor space." European oak storage in the living space matches that in the kitchen for a continuous flow.
The unit allows for fluid circulation, includes part of the kitchen, and houses a staggering suite of built-in storage.
The unit allows for fluid circulation, includes part of the kitchen, and houses a staggering suite of built-in storage.
Tasked with creating a new home in the middle of Hanoi, Vietnam, ODDO Architects sought to incorporate essentials—like plenty of natural light and ventilation.
Tasked with creating a new home in the middle of Hanoi, Vietnam, ODDO Architects sought to incorporate essentials—like plenty of natural light and ventilation.
The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
Tom says he left the concrete vaults deliberately rough and unfinished to create “a contemporary experience of space and light that feels rooted in the past.”
Tom says he left the concrete vaults deliberately rough and unfinished to create “a contemporary experience of space and light that feels rooted in the past.”
All gardens at Casa Cielo are accessible to the 86-year-old homeowners, and the large gardens are low maintenance.
All gardens at Casa Cielo are accessible to the 86-year-old homeowners, and the large gardens are low maintenance.
In the midst of the pandemic, a family leverages industry connections and modular construction to quickly rebuild a cliffside getaway on a fire-ravaged site in the Kogelberg Biosphere Reserve.
In the midst of the pandemic, a family leverages industry connections and modular construction to quickly rebuild a cliffside getaway on a fire-ravaged site in the Kogelberg Biosphere Reserve.
In the living area, an HKLiving Mirror Block coffee table is married with a Tolomeo floor lamp from Artemide, a HAY Neon Tube light, and Moustache's sculptural Extra Bold armchair.
In the living area, an HKLiving Mirror Block coffee table is married with a Tolomeo floor lamp from Artemide, a HAY Neon Tube light, and Moustache's sculptural Extra Bold armchair.

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