Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
s
Collection by
Seven
Favorites
View
4
Photos
The three-story residence sits nestled into a hillside, enhancing its sense of privacy. The second-level deck creates a covered outdoor area for the office space on the ground floor.
Listed for $1.5M, the renovated L.A. residence features a graphic facade inspired by the work of Barbara Stauffacher Solomon.
The cabin's curved zinc shell exudes a rugged, industrial look.
Share