The outdoor terrace folds up, and the roof can be detached so that the container home can be easily relocated.
The trailer required a full gut renovation to get it up to livable standards.
A firepit and an inflatable hot tub with a wicker surround add a bit of luxury to Joe and Rachel’s Venice Beach rental.
A woodburning stove from Cubic provides ambience and supplements heat from a furnace. “If you can get it to burn through the night without touching it, that’s a win,” Riley says. “When we’re in relatively cold places, we’re constantly using it.”
After renovating an Airstream—and traveling in it for nine months—Caroline Burke and her husband, Riley Haakon, came across a listing for their dream model: a 1975 Argosy trailer.
A brick hearth designed by Winter was updated with a gas fireplace. The couple redid the kitchen without enlarging it, in an effort to stay true to Winter’s plan. “We were trying to do a modern version of what would feel right in a house designed in the ’70s,” explains Rick.
Kate and Anton turned their garage into a 250-square-foot ADU for hosting visiting family members.
The new palette utilizes white oak wood floors and tabletops, white plastic laminate, aluminum, Scalamandre fabric leftover from the couple’s home remodel, and surprisingly, Carrara marble.
Natural wood with original brickwork and microcement to create a minimalist yet warm kitchen area.
Laivurinkatu 41 A, located in Helsinki, Finland, is currently listed for €530,000 (approximately $590,059 USD) by Petri Kajaanof LKV.
After months of waiting for approvals to build a house in Sintra, Portugal, artist Chris Saunders decided to pivot, commissioning a custom tiny home on wheels from architecture studio Madeiguincho.
Friends and family hang out on the back patio. “It’s kind of a fugly house, but we don’t care,” Caleb says.
In addition to a large wooden island, the bright kitchen also comes with custom cabinetry.
The three-story residence sits nestled into a hillside, enhancing its sense of privacy. The second-level deck creates a covered outdoor area for the office space on the ground floor.
Listed for $1.5M, the renovated L.A. residence features a graphic facade inspired by the work of Barbara Stauffacher Solomon.