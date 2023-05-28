Favorites
This Connect 4 showcases panoramic ocean views in Malibu, California. A recovery effort after the Woolsey Fires, the home was craned in and carefully positioned on the coastal site — photo is taken at the end of install day. Connect Homes built five homes for Malibu homeowners after the fires, including a Connect 10 that was the first home back online.
The home that started it all, Connect Homes’ two-bedroom, two-bathroom Sonoma residence highlights the showstopping beauty of the Northern California countryside. Despite being assembled from the same core components, each semi-custom Connect Home is fine-tuned to its surroundings, perfectly exemplified in this Sonoma stunner.