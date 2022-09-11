Favorites
“We had the brainy idea to combine all of the crazy colors throughout the house into a color palette going during the stairs,” says Claudia. “So now, when you walk into the house, you are hit with a beautiful presentation on the staircase of all the colors you are going to see throughout the house.”
The screen was fabricated by the contractor O’Brien Wood & Iron. "I like this treatment because it’s so dynamic," says Jocie. "It acts as a separator, but it does have some transparency and visibility with it." The existing red oak floors in this room were stripped and bleached to more closely match the new white oak stairs and floors.