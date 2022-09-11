SubscribeSign In
The underwater pool window not only adds a touch of whimsy, but helps illuminate the basement.
“We had the brainy idea to combine all of the crazy colors throughout the house into a color palette going during the stairs,” says Claudia. “So now, when you walk into the house, you are hit with a beautiful presentation on the staircase of all the colors you are going to see throughout the house.”
A timber platform forms the first step of the open timber staircase in the entry hallway, which leads into the dining and living space.
The lounge is accessed via two long concrete steps. On the stair opposite, the continuous vertical balustrade timbers extend to the ceiling of the second floor to form a sculptural element that allows natural light and ventilation to flow between the levels.
The screen was fabricated by the contractor O’Brien Wood & Iron. "I like this treatment because it’s so dynamic," says Jocie. "It acts as a separator, but it does have some transparency and visibility with it." The existing red oak floors in this room were stripped and bleached to more closely match the new white oak stairs and floors.
