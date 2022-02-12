Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
e
Collection by Eric Schwarze

Favorites

View 9 Photos
Solar panels create a geometric pattern on the roof of the ADU.
Solar panels create a geometric pattern on the roof of the ADU.
“Sometimes you go with emotions rather than logic,” says Woodhull founder Caleb Johnson. “I just wanted to renovate the little Pizza Hut look-alike my son told me looked like a blowfish.”
“Sometimes you go with emotions rather than logic,” says Woodhull founder Caleb Johnson. “I just wanted to renovate the little Pizza Hut look-alike my son told me looked like a blowfish.”
Designed by architect Douglas Peterson-Hui during the COVID-19 pandemic, this camper has enough space for two people to sleep, cook, and stay out of the rain while camping.
Designed by architect Douglas Peterson-Hui during the COVID-19 pandemic, this camper has enough space for two people to sleep, cook, and stay out of the rain while camping.
Fusion Landscape Design worked with PATH to remake the backyard into a grown-up playground. Under the stairwell sits a tiny custom cedar sauna and an outdoor shower—just a literal hop, skip, and jump away from the sprawling in-ground eight-by-ten-foot hot tub. Down three short stairs, Gloster’s Elan dining table from Design Within Reach is surrounded by Spark chairs by Don Chadwick for Knoll and a built-in fire pit and DCS grill by Fisher & Paykel—all resting on a smooth surface of bluestone pavers.
Fusion Landscape Design worked with PATH to remake the backyard into a grown-up playground. Under the stairwell sits a tiny custom cedar sauna and an outdoor shower—just a literal hop, skip, and jump away from the sprawling in-ground eight-by-ten-foot hot tub. Down three short stairs, Gloster’s Elan dining table from Design Within Reach is surrounded by Spark chairs by Don Chadwick for Knoll and a built-in fire pit and DCS grill by Fisher & Paykel—all resting on a smooth surface of bluestone pavers.
The mother takes up residence in the basement area, which enjoys access to the backyard garden where the children often play. Terrazzo flooring with a cowhide rug create a slightly retro-glam look.
The mother takes up residence in the basement area, which enjoys access to the backyard garden where the children often play. Terrazzo flooring with a cowhide rug create a slightly retro-glam look.
The 27-foot retro trailer needed work done on both the interior and exterior.
The 27-foot retro trailer needed work done on both the interior and exterior.