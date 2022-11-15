SubscribeSign In
Collection by Chelsey Lass

Favorites

View 29 Photos
Although synthetic slate roof tiles have been around since the 1970s, the way architect Stephen Bruns used them to completely clad Woven House is unusual. "I love this material," says Bruns. "The way light reflects off the tiles creates a specular effect, almost like a mosaic." That reflective quality is enhanced by the floor-to-ceiling windows by Loewen.
View side of the Lake House with multiple outdoor living choices.
Main Floor Powder Room
"The buildings recall the agricultural forms of the local built environment, but as is our nature in our designs, we sought to take that context and evolve it to a more emphatic modern language. We sought to design something that was exquisitely proportioned in a quiet, agricultural way." –Tom Kundig, Design Principal
Builder John Kraemer & Sons’ Lake Calhoun Organic Modern residence, winner of 2016 Integrity Red Diamond Achiever Award
Glass box cantilever and large Douglas fir overhangs
KITCHEN
Exterior decks
The kitchen/bar area, open to the dining/living area, consists of a large 5 foot wide by 12 foot long marble-topped island. At the back counter are granite-topped painted base cabinets and simple open shelving.
South elevation at dusk
Front Home and Decks with pathways down to beach
The house is elevated to provide extra protection from future sea levels while gaining greater access to the breezes.
Mercer Modern by Wittman Estes
