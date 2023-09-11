SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by Darren Tyrrell

Favorites

View 5 Photos
The study nook features a long desk that provides access to the home’s side entrance when partially folded up.
The study nook features a long desk that provides access to the home’s side entrance when partially folded up.
Main house entrance with client's own skulls and boots.
Main house entrance with client's own skulls and boots.
“The kitchen feels like a European coffee shop,” says Kirsten. “The way they were able to open up walls and maximize views was really exciting.” Nani Maquina stone wraps the island.
“The kitchen feels like a European coffee shop,” says Kirsten. “The way they were able to open up walls and maximize views was really exciting.” Nani Maquina stone wraps the island.
The marble in here matches the marble in the kitchen.
The marble in here matches the marble in the kitchen.