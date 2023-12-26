Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Alexis Garcia

Favorites

View 12 Photos
The kitchen is ideal for casual family meals and entertaining, with a kitchen island that doubles as a breakfast bar. The metallic base of the stools elevates the golden hue of the timber cabinetry, while the patterned blue and white upholstery visually draws the eye to the blue of the pool and wall outside.
The kitchen is ideal for casual family meals and entertaining, with a kitchen island that doubles as a breakfast bar. The metallic base of the stools elevates the golden hue of the timber cabinetry, while the patterned blue and white upholstery visually draws the eye to the blue of the pool and wall outside.
The Fantini plumbing fixtures were custom powder-coated in a terra-cotta color.
The Fantini plumbing fixtures were custom powder-coated in a terra-cotta color.
A silver travertine border and toe kick define the base of the kitchen cabinetry.
A silver travertine border and toe kick define the base of the kitchen cabinetry.
A good dose of inspiration from Luis Barragán turned a dark and beleaguered midcentury house into a family home for the ages. The paint colors chosen by the residents and architect Linda Taalman are American Cheese and Blushing Bride, both by Benjamin Moore, creating a tapestry of color and texture.
A good dose of inspiration from Luis Barragán turned a dark and beleaguered midcentury house into a family home for the ages. The paint colors chosen by the residents and architect Linda Taalman are American Cheese and Blushing Bride, both by Benjamin Moore, creating a tapestry of color and texture.
The covered patio creates an indoor/outdoor flow conducive to the PNW climate. The table is surrounded by Blu-Dot chairs and the hanging light is from Urban Electric.
The covered patio creates an indoor/outdoor flow conducive to the PNW climate. The table is surrounded by Blu-Dot chairs and the hanging light is from Urban Electric.
The original stone feature wall is made of solid stone rather than veneer; Cameron repointed the stonework by hand. He found the wood-burning stove on Facebook Marketplace and repainted it. The chair is by Jardan Furniture.
The original stone feature wall is made of solid stone rather than veneer; Cameron repointed the stonework by hand. He found the wood-burning stove on Facebook Marketplace and repainted it. The chair is by Jardan Furniture.
Family members have their own areas in the mudroom. Each is equipped with a hanging basket and a repurposed teak shower mat.
Family members have their own areas in the mudroom. Each is equipped with a hanging basket and a repurposed teak shower mat.
Also in the foyer, beside a wall of glass that brings light into the living/dining area, is storagefor coats, bags and shoes.
Also in the foyer, beside a wall of glass that brings light into the living/dining area, is storagefor coats, bags and shoes.
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
Inspired by Moroccan hammams, the designers used tadelakt plaster and zellige tiles in the primary bath.
Inspired by Moroccan hammams, the designers used tadelakt plaster and zellige tiles in the primary bath.
The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.