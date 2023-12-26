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The kitchen is ideal for casual family meals and entertaining, with a kitchen island that doubles as a breakfast bar. The metallic base of the stools elevates the golden hue of the timber cabinetry, while the patterned blue and white upholstery visually draws the eye to the blue of the pool and wall outside.
A good dose of inspiration from Luis Barragán turned a dark and beleaguered midcentury house into a family home for the ages. The paint colors chosen by the residents and architect Linda Taalman are American Cheese and Blushing Bride, both by Benjamin Moore, creating a tapestry of color and texture.
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.