Measuring 540 square feet, the wood-clad structure presents plenty of space to rest and reflect.
The cottage rests in the middle of the isle, surrounded by smooth sand and lush patches of grass.
Set off the coast of Maine, Duck Ledges Island can only be accessed by boat, offering an off-grid experience unlike any other.
Prospective buyers who want to tour the interior of the restored Smith Point Lighthouse—and are on board for the $450,000 cash sale—will have to provide financial verification and sign a release.
The residence has views of Mt. Langley, Lone Pine Peak, the Eastern Sierras, the Inyo Mountains, the Alabama Hills, and Owens Lake.
Located in a wildfire-prone environment, the house is certified IBHS Wildfire Prepared and fully fire-sprinklered.
A 20-panel solar array helps power the home.
The site was once part of the ranch of transcendental mystic Dr. Franklin Merrell-Wolff, who studied spirituality and consciousness and founded the group Assembly of Man.
Production is based in Europe, and is set to deliver Klumpens on a two-month timeframe beginning in September 2026.
The home occupies a 12-acre wooded property, a short drive from the coast of Penobscot Bay (seen at the top of the photo). At the bottom right is an existing single-room cottage that was moved from near where the new house now stands.
Designed by Atelier Lina Bellovicova, House LO marks the first residential project in the Czech Republic to use hempcrete, a sustainable and fire-and-mold-resistant material.