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<a href="www.furloughwoodco.com/">A... designed and fabricated the mosaiclike cabinet fronts and carved appliance pulls as well as all the kitchen millwork. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">The backsplash was made by Sarah Gilbert of <a href="instagram.com/lod... Alternative Building</a>. The solid white oak flooring is from <a href="http://almanachardwood.com">Almanac Hardwood</a>. The induction range and DishDrawer are from <a href="http://fisherpaykel.com">Fisher & Paykel</a>. The farmhouse sink is from <a href="http://kohler.com">Kohler</a>. The Odin faucet is from <a href="brizo.com/">B... Jason Wu collection. The ceramic sculpture above the stove is by <a href="instagram.com/gra... Kuttner</a>. The small framed artwork is by <a href="http://eileenechikson.com">Eileen Echikson</a> and <a href="instagram.com/pat... David</a>.</span>
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