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Collection by margaret payne

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<a href="https://www.furloughwoodco.com/">Ally</a> designed and fabricated the mosaiclike cabinet fronts and carved appliance pulls as well as all the kitchen millwork. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The backsplash was made by Sarah Gilbert of <a href="http://instagram.com/lodestone.alternative.building">Lodestone Alternative Building</a>. The solid white oak flooring is from <a href="http://almanachardwood.com">Almanac Hardwood</a>. The induction range and DishDrawer are from <a href="http://fisherpaykel.com">Fisher &amp; Paykel</a>. The farmhouse sink is from <a href="http://kohler.com">Kohler</a>. The Odin faucet is from <a href="http://brizo.com/">Brizo’s</a> Jason Wu collection. The ceramic sculpture above the stove is by <a href="http://instagram.com/graduationboy69">Harry Kuttner</a>. The small framed artwork is by <a href="http://eileenechikson.com">Eileen Echikson</a> and <a href="http://instagram.com/patrick_____david">Patrick David</a>.</span>
<a href="www.furloughwoodco.com/">A... designed and fabricated the mosaiclike cabinet fronts and carved appliance pulls as well as all the kitchen millwork. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The backsplash was made by Sarah Gilbert of <a href="instagram.com/lod... Alternative Building</a>. The solid white oak flooring is from <a href="http://almanachardwood.com">Almanac Hardwood</a>. The induction range and DishDrawer are from <a href="http://fisherpaykel.com">Fisher &amp; Paykel</a>. The farmhouse sink is from <a href="http://kohler.com">Kohler</a>. The Odin faucet is from <a href="brizo.com/">B... Jason Wu collection. The ceramic sculpture above the stove is by <a href="instagram.com/gra... Kuttner</a>. The small framed artwork is by <a href="http://eileenechikson.com">Eileen Echikson</a> and <a href="instagram.com/pat... David</a>.</span>
A custom bookshelf backed in floral wallpaper grounds the living room.
A custom bookshelf backed in floral wallpaper grounds the living room.
Floor plan of Skoby Family Home
Floor plan of Skoby Family Home
Floor Plan of Silver Lake ADU by Bunch Design
Floor Plan of Silver Lake ADU by Bunch Design
The couple relied on experts for skilled trades, like creating the foundation.
The couple relied on experts for skilled trades, like creating the foundation.
The artwork on the far left wall is by Scott Schultz, above a vintage France &amp; Son sideboard from Denmark. To the right on the next wall hang two vintage Japanese woodblock prints. The 1006 Navy Stools at left are by Emeco.
The artwork on the far left wall is by Scott Schultz, above a vintage France &amp; Son sideboard from Denmark. To the right on the next wall hang two vintage Japanese woodblock prints. The 1006 Navy Stools at left are by Emeco.
The house opens to a protected meadow next to a forest. "Callie and I both grew up with a lot of open space around us, which was such an opportunity for freedom and self-discovery,
The house opens to a protected meadow next to a forest. "Callie and I both grew up with a lot of open space around us, which was such an opportunity for freedom and self-discovery,
The main house and guest house are united by a shared patio. The table and benches in the foreground are made of steel and wood.
The main house and guest house are united by a shared patio. The table and benches in the foreground are made of steel and wood.
The banquette has a CNC-routed cherry wood alcove. The Stellar Nubela pendant above the dining table is by Bjarke Ingels Group for Artemide.
The banquette has a CNC-routed cherry wood alcove. The Stellar Nubela pendant above the dining table is by Bjarke Ingels Group for Artemide.
Drawing atmospheric inspiration from the city, Waechter Architecture infuses a hilltop home with panoramic Bay views, utilitarian finishes, and a bathroom that evokes a misty day.
Drawing atmospheric inspiration from the city, Waechter Architecture infuses a hilltop home with panoramic Bay views, utilitarian finishes, and a bathroom that evokes a misty day.
Floor Plan of Redwood Residence by Cover Architecture
Floor Plan of Redwood Residence by Cover Architecture
Kevin and Katie enjoy happy hour on their new covered patio. The plantings were inspired by the garden in Mexico where they got married. During the pandemic, "We were like, I want to go on vacation, but we can't, so let's just make our backyard a vacation,
Kevin and Katie enjoy happy hour on their new covered patio. The plantings were inspired by the garden in Mexico where they got married. During the pandemic, "We were like, I want to go on vacation, but we can't, so let's just make our backyard a vacation,
Floor plan of Toy Residence by Blue Truck Studio
Floor plan of Toy Residence by Blue Truck Studio
“I envision people writing their books, music, refuelling their creative flow,” says Castillero. He should know about its energizing power more than anyone, really: it brought him back to his love of architecture, after all. “It’s truly my new happy place.”
“I envision people writing their books, music, refuelling their creative flow,” says Castillero. He should know about its energizing power more than anyone, really: it brought him back to his love of architecture, after all. “It’s truly my new happy place.”

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